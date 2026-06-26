The company’s CEO highlighted opportunities in AI, embedded software, and secure communications.

At BlackBerry's annual shareholder meeting, CEO John Giamatteo said the company plans to expand beyond its QNX operating system.

He said the Alloy Kore platform could increase software content in vehicles, boost pricing and backlog.

Giamatteo highlighted partnerships with Nvidia, Arm and Qualcomm.

BlackBerry (BB) stock is heading for a weekly gain as investors cheered the company's fiscal first-quarter (Q1) earnings and upbeat comments from CEO John Giamatteo, who highlighted expanding opportunities beyond automotive software into AI-powered and mission-critical industries.

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Giamatteo outlined an optimistic growth strategy centered on artificial intelligence, embedded software and secure communications during the company's annual shareholder meeting.

BB Expanding Beyond Automotive Software

During the company's annual shareholder meeting, CEO John Giamatteo outlined plans to broaden BlackBerry's software footprint while building on the strengths of its QNX operating system.

Giamatteo said BlackBerry sees significant potential in its Alloy Kore platform.

“Alloy Kore has the potential to expand BlackBerry's role from an operating system provider to a platform provider, increasing the software content we deliver in every vehicle, significantly expanding our pricing and accelerating our backlog, said Giamatteo.

He added that the company expects to secure its first Alloy Kore design win during the current fiscal year.

BB’s Growth Across Embedded Technologies

The CEO said QNX's embedded software business is expanding well beyond passenger vehicles. He highlighted rising demand from industries including robotics, physical artificial intelligence, factory automation and medical technology, where dependable and safety-certified software remains essential.

“Our partnerships with NVIDIA, ARM, Qualcomm and leading silicon players place BlackBerry right at the center of the next generation of intelligent systems,” Giamatteo said.

He also pointed to stronger momentum in BlackBerry's Secure Communications division, describing it as a business that has shifted from weighing on results to supporting both revenue growth and profitability.

QNX revenue in Q1 increased 26% to $72.3 million, while revenue from the Secure Communications business climbed 24% to $73.6 million.

As a result, BlackBerry now expects its fiscal 2027 revenue to grow 8% to 13% from the previous year, raising its outlook from its earlier forecast.

BlackBerry stock edged 0.5% lower overnight, ahead of Friday.

BB Retail Traders View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day, with a 62% rise in message volume over a 24-hour period.

A user said, “Holding until I retire in 3 years. A little nest egg. Very nice to see this become profitable and have such potential for huge growth. Only the beginning.”

Another user said, “$BB maybe double top for short term but very bullish long term. I see big market correction from semis bubble.”

BB stock has gained over 172% year-to-date.

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