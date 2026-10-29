Enphase Energy, Opendoor Technologies and Boeing plunged to annual lows as disappointing earnings results and Wall Street caution weighed on the companies.

ENPH stock fell 16% at close after its Q3 results missed Wall Street expectations.

OPEN stock fell 0.26% amid ongoing market challenges and a price target cut from UBS.

BA stock slumped 0.55% at close after posting mixed results and noting slower 737 production targets.

Shares of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), and Boeing Co. (BA) fell to 52-week lows amid lackluster earnings results and Wall Street caution around the companies.

ENPH stock crashed 16% at close after its third-quarter (Q3) results missed Wall Street expectations and the company provided a cautious outlook.

OPEN stock fell 0.26% amid ongoing market challenges and a price target cut from UBS.

BA stock slumped 0.55% at close after posting mixed results that clocked a record backlog, which was offset by slower 737 production targets and a commercial segment loss.

Enphase Energy Tumbles On Results, Wall Street Target Cuts

ENPH stock fell to a 52-week low of $23.83 on Wednesday, slipping to its lowest level in six years, after its Q3 results disappointed markets.

The solar energy company posted revenue of $293.3 million, up marginally from the previous quarter but below analyst estimates. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.41 per share, also below consensus. Core residential solar market declined due to headwinds from higher interest rates and expiring federal tax credits, but the company said that AI demand is growing.

Multiple Wall Street analysts also lowered their price targets following the earnings release, with Roth Capital and Oppenheimer downgrading the stock alongside price cuts.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ENPH stock slipped from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over 24 hours. The stock has slumped 22% in 2026.

Opendoor Falls On Housing Market Challenges

OPEN stock slipped to a 52-week low of $1.83 on Wednesday, putting it on track for a sixth consecutive month of declines as a sharp U.S. housing market slowdown, higher borrowing costs, and delays in reaching profitability have weighed on its shares in recent times.

UBS lowered the price target on Opendoor Technologies to $2 from $4.50 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares.

The analyst said that weaker housing conditions increase uncertainty around both the timing and magnitude of profitability.

Opendoor will post Q3 results next week, which are likely to provide some cues on where the company is headed.

Retail sentiment around OPEN stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. Shares of the company have plunged more than 67% year-to-date.

Boeing Falls On Q3 Loss, Production Stabilization Issues

BA stock slipped to a 52-week low of $165.01 on Wednesday as its widening loss and delays in the stabilization of aircraft production weighed on investor sentiment.

The company reported its third-quarter results on Tuesday, posting an overall net loss of $116 million and mixed operational metrics. However, revenue of $24.188 billion was up 4% compared to the previous year’s comparable quarter.

During the earnings call with investors, CEO Robert Ortberg outlined a path to $10 billion in free cash flow by 2029, noting that 737 production stabilization would take longer than expected. Boeing expects to reach its target production rate of 47 jets monthly in 2027, with cash flow improving over the next three years.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BA stock fell from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘bullish’ over 24 hours. Shares of the company are down 23% this year.

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