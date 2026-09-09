Investors rewarded three very different catalysts spanning artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and energy.

Dell stock hit a record $538.47, fueled by strong AI infrastructure demand and its upcoming S&P 100 inclusion on Sept. 21.

Roivant stock surged to a record $42.50 after positive drug data, with analysts raising their price targets.

Shell is benefiting from a 30% stake in the Conifer prospect in the Gulf of America and a bullish Morgan Stanley upgrade.

Dell Technologies (DELL), Roivant Sciences (ROIV) and Shell plc (SHEL) hit fresh 52-week highs Tuesday as investors responded to distinct catalysts. Dell benefitted from surging AI infrastructure demand and upcoming S&P 100 inclusion, Roivant gained on strong clinical data for mosliciguat, while Shell attracted investors with business momentum.

Roivant stock surged over 18%, while Shell and Dell Technologies stocks gained over 2% and 1%, respectively.

Dell's AI Momentum Rewarded

Dell stock hit a record high of $538.47 as the company’s transformation from a traditional PC maker into a major supplier of AI computing infrastructure continues to attract investors. Dell is scheduled to enter the S&P 100 on Sept. 21, a move that could increase buying from funds and other investment vehicles that track the index.

The company posted strong fiscal second-quarter (Q2) results last week, with AI server revenue approaching $74 billion cumulatively, roughly three times that of last year. Its commercial business is also maintaining momentum, with commercial revenue rising 22% and marking an eighth straight quarter of growth.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock slipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ the previous day.

Roivant Jumps On Clinical Catalyst

Roivant stock also surged to a record high of $42.5 after Phase 2 results for mosliciguat, its experimental treatment for pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

The PHocus trial produced a 56.3% placebo-adjusted improvement in pulmonary vascular resistance at Week 16. Analysts viewed the result as unusually strong for the treatment, prompting H.C. Wainwright to raise its price target to $47 from $41 and Jefferies to $52 from $42. Both firms retained Buy ratings.

Analysts estimate mosliciguat could eventually generate $3 billion to $5 billion in peak sales from PH-ILD. Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

Shell Expands Gulf Of America Footprint

Shell stock reached a new all-time high of $95.80 in American Depositary Shares as investors continued to favor the energy major for its ability to generate cash, return capital and maintain financial strength despite swings in commodity prices.

Last week, Shell Offshore, a subsidiary of Shell said it will acquire a 30% stake in the Conifer exploration prospect in the U.S. Gulf of America from BP Exploration and Production. BP will remain the operator and retain a 70% working interest. Shell expects the first Conifer exploration well to begin drilling in 2027.

Also, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell to Overweight from Equal Weight and raised its price target to $101.30 from $81.60. The firm believes concerns about Shell’s long-term oil and gas resources are becoming less of an issue. It now expects Shell’s production to keep growing through 2030 and remain steady through 2032.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

So far this year, DELL, ROIV and SHEL stocks have gained between 19% and 324%.

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