Shares of Kodiak Sciences, Repligen, and Biogen surged to annual highs amid positive company catalysts.

KOD stock surged more than 177% at close after it said that its experimental drugs, Zenkuda and KSI-501, had met the primary endpoints in its Phase 3 Daybreak trial.

RGEN stock gained more than 2% at close, extending gains amid positive investor sentiment following its strong second-quarter 2026 earnings beat, increased full-year financial guidance, and expansion into cell therapy.

BIIB stock gained about 0.5% at close on Monday amid a buy-in following its strong second-quarter 2026 earnings, recent strategic acquisitions, and positive product pipeline updates.

Shares of pharmaceutical companies Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD), Repligen Corp. (RGEN) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) surged to fresh 52-week highs on Monday amid positive trial results and strong earnings reports.

KOD stock surged more than 177% at close after it said that its experimental drugs, Zenkuda and KSI-501, had met the primary endpoints in its Phase 3 Daybreak trial.

RGEN stock gained more than 2% at close, extending gains amid positive investor sentiment following its strong second-quarter 2026 earnings beat, increased full-year financial guidance, and expansion into cell therapy.

BIIB stock gained about 0.5% at close on Monday amid a buy-in following its strong second-quarter 2026 earnings, recent strategic acquisitions, and positive product pipeline updates.

Kodiak Sciences Makes It To September’s Top Five Biotech Gainers

KOD stock jumped to a 52-week high of $95.77 on Monday, its steepest climb on record, after the company scored a major drug win.

Kodiak said Monday that its two experimental therapies, Zenkuda and KSI-501, met the primary endpoints in the Phase 3 Daybreak trial, with both delivering vision improvements that were non-inferior to those seen with 2-mg aflibercept, the active ingredient in Regeneron’s original Eylea.

The company reported no cases of intraocular inflammation in the Zenkuda arm and plans to seek regulatory approval in the fourth quarter, supported by positive data from five Phase 3 studies spanning three eye diseases.

KSI-501, also known as Tabirafusp-ted, uses a different mechanism, and Kodiak plans additional analyses to determine whether certain wet AMD patients could benefit from its IL-6-targeting component. A separate Phase 3 study is evaluating KSI-501 in diabetic macular edema.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around KOD stock was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have rallied more than 245% in 2026.

Repligen Extends Gains From Strong Quarter 2026

RGEN stock climbed to a 52-week high of $198.87 on Monday, putting it on track for a sixth straight month of gains amid strong earnings, higher full-year guidance, and a major expansion into cell therapy.

The company reported Q2 revenue of $204.1 million, up about 12% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share of $0.54 exceeded analyst expectations. Management subsequently raised its 2026 organic revenue-growth outlook to 10.5%-13.5% and increased adjusted EPS guidance to $2.03-$2.09.

Repligen also recently agreed to acquire BioLife Solutions for approximately $1.5 billion, expanding its portfolio into cell-therapy biopreservation and strengthening its position in the growing cell and gene therapy market. The transaction is expected to broaden Repligen’s addressable market and add complementary products and capabilities.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around RGEN stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares are up more than 18% this year.

Biogen Rises On The Back Of Strong Earnings, Positive Product Pipeline Updates

BIIB stock rose to an annual high of $230.49 on Monday, putting it on track for a second consecutive month of gains as investors responded to strong second-quarter 2026 results, accelerating growth across its newer products and a series of pipeline and strategic developments.

The company’s growth portfolio generated $1.06 billion in Q2 revenue, up 24% year-over-year, driven by continued launches and sales momentum for Skyclarys, Qalsody, Zurzuvae and Leqembi.

Biogen also reported several pipeline catalysts. Leqembi received approval in Japan for a more convenient pen-based, at-home administration and a new formulation, Leqembi Iqlik.

The company agreed to acquire RayThera for about $1 billion, strengthening its immunology portfolio, while Salanersen received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for spinal muscular atrophy.

Biogen also highlighted encouraging clinical data for Zorevunersen in Dravet syndrome.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BIIB stock was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have gained more than 28% in 2026.

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