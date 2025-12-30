Dot Ai announced a three-year strategic partnership with Wiliot to commercialize asset-intelligence technology.

Shares of Dot Ai (DAIC) rallied over 55% on Tuesday after the company announced a three-year strategic partnership with Wiliot.

The deal will help Dot Ai commercialize asset-intelligence technology for manufacturing and supply-chain environments. Wiliot, a company specializing in ambient IoT technology, will support Dot Ai in developing and implementing industrial and manufacturing applications to help the SaaS company extend ambient IoT further into factories, warehouses, and complex logistics networks.

In addition, Wiliot will supply the company tags and cloud services for resale.

Deal Rationale

As part of the deal, Dot Ai has validated and started commercializing the first industrial implementation of the Wiliot tag technology. The company has coupled Wiliot’s chip with a patent-pending plasmonic folded ground-plane structure that improves readability and range in metal and wet environments.

In addition, Dot Ai has released a rugged Industrial Bridge device that can read this tag and other Wiliot-enabled labels, although it is pending patent approval.

These innovations under the deal unlock multiple industrial use cases, including high-value retail logistics, production lines, warehouse automation, metal skids, shipping containers, and outdoor yards, the company said.

“By developing industrial components to interface with Wiliot’s technology, we are able to collect additional data in our target environments to deliver the continuous, in-process intelligence that complex supply chains demand,” said Ed Nabrotzky, Chief Executive Officer of Dot Ai.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DAIC shares was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day amid ‘extremely high’ message levels at the time of writing.

Shares of DAIC have lost over 94% of their value in the last year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.


