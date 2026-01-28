Cyngn announced that orders for its autonomous DriveMod Tuggers in 2025 were roughly three times higher than in 2024.

The company pointed to stronger customer engagement and operational activity across multiple sites as the drivers of the momentum.

To support this surge, Cyngn’s teams from sales, engineering, operations, and customer success conducted dozens of facility evaluations.

The company expects its next phase of activity to begin in early 2026, with multi-vehicle rollouts.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) announced on Tuesday that it increased the number of DriveMod Tugger units ordered in 2025 compared with the previous year, signaling growing commercial interest in self-driving material-handling equipment.

Sales Growth Highlighted

Based in Mountain View, California, Cyngn develops autonomous vehicle technology for industrial applications, particularly its DriveMod platform, which integrates AI-driven capabilities with warehouse and logistics workflows.

Following the update, Cyngn stock traded over 27% higher in Tuesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. Message volume changed to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels in 24 hours.

CYN’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:30 a.m. ET on Jan. 27, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

Field Execution Efforts

Cyngn highlighted that its teams from sales, engineering, operations, and customer success conducted dozens of facility evaluations, staged multiple live demonstrations of DriveMod Tugger units, and updated existing software installations to DriveMod 10.8 and Enterprise Autonomy Suite 3.0 at active sites. The company expects its next phase of activity to begin in early 2026, with multi-vehicle rollouts and fleet expansions at existing customer locations.

"Tripling the number of vehicles ordered year-over-year reflects real operational momentum.” -Lior Tal, CEO, Cyngn

The company’s momentum follows a $32 million capital raise in July last year and a deepening cooperation with Nvidia (NVDA) aimed at advancing next-generation autonomous systems. In December, Cyngn said G&J Pepsi, the largest independent Pepsi bottler, placed a new order to add more DriveMod Tugger vehicles to its operations.

CYN stock has gained over 372% in the last 12 months.

