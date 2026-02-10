The company’s preliminary revenue numbers exceeded its own guidance provided earlier.

Credo expects to report third-quarter fiscal year 2026 revenue in the range of $404 million to $408 million.

Credo had earlier projected Q3 revenue guidance in the range of $335 million and $345 million.

The company said it will provide additional details on its financial results for the quarter ended January 31, 2026, during Credo’s Q3 2026 earnings conference call scheduled for March 2, 2026.

Credo Technology Group Holding’s (CRDO) stock rallied in extended hours of trading on Monday after it announced its preliminary revenue figures for the third-quarter, exceeding its own guidance provided earlier.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shares of CRDO climbed 15% after-hours following the announcement.

The strong preliminary numbers highlight the continued growth Credo is making in the high-performance connectivity market as demand for data transfer solutions, a service Credo provides, is increasing amid rising adoption of artificial intelligence by corporates as well as governments across the globe.

The company reported a 272% jump in its second-quarter (Q2) revenue compared to the year-ago period, and the third-quarter revenue projections put the company on track to post its strongest number in its history.

Credo offers energy-efficient, and scalable solutions that support the expanding demands of AI, cloud computing, and hyperscale networks.

Guidance Details

Credo expects to report third-quarter (Q3) fiscal year 2026 revenue in the range of $404 million to $408 million, above the high-end of Credo’s previously announced guidance range of $335 million and $345 million.

Looking towards the end of fiscal year 2026 and into fiscal 2027, Credo expects sequential revenue growth in the mid-single digits, leading to more than 200% year-over-year growth in the current fiscal year.

The company said it will provide additional details and discuss its financial results for the quarter ended January 31, 2026, during Credo’s Q3 2026 earnings conference call scheduled for March 2, 2026.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRDO shares trended in “extremely bullish” territory amid “extremely high” message volumes.

One user praised the preliminary announcement.

Another user called the company’s outlook as ‘very bearish’ and predicted the stock price would go down on Tuesday.

Shares in the company have risen 56.3% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<