Innovation Beverage Group (IBG) stock is drawing retail interest on Friday ahead of its pending merger with BlockFuel Energy Inc., an oil and gas exploration company that supplies power to Bitcoin mining operations.

The company’s tiny public float of 559,640 shares has caught investors’ attention due to its potential for ‘meme stock’ like explosive gains.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

Innovation Beverage stock traded 70% higher in Friday’s premarket and is on track to hit its January 2026 high. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day. Message volume flipped to ‘high’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

IBG’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:45 a.m. ET on Mar. 6, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

Bullish Stocktwits users sounded excited about the company’s ‘nano float’ of shares.

Another user sounded optimistic about Innovation Beverage’s value after the merger with BlockFuel Energy is complete.

Merger Timeline And Strategy

IBG and BlockFuel Energy, whose merger was announced in October, expect to finalize their combination during the first quarter of 2026. The combined company will aim to create a platform capable of generating revenue from hydrocarbon production while also exploring new digital energy initiatives.

“We view Bitcoin mining not as speculation, but as energy infrastructure. At its core, our strategy is about converting underutilized natural gas at the site into productive, revenue-generating capacity.” - Daniel Lanskey, CEO, BlockFuel

After the deal closes, the company will start trading under the ticker “FUEL.” Lanskey will become both chairman and chief executive of the combined company. Ownership of the new entity will be split, with current IBG shareholders holding about 10% and BlockFuel shareholders the remaining 90%.

IBG stock has declined by 66% in the last 12 months.

