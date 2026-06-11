Chewy, X-energy and Wix.com shares declined to 52-week lows on Wednesday due to a combination of macroeconomic pressures, Wall Street caution, and growth concerns.

CHWY stock fell to an annual low of $19.08 after the company’s management flagged that the consumer pet environment had become increasingly challenging.

XE stock fell to $18 amid pressure from financial, valuation, and execution concerns.

WIX stock slumped to $46.10 as the company attracted a series of price target cuts from Wall Street analysts after it lowered its future guidance.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY), X-energy Inc. (XE) and Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) slid lower on Wednesday, falling to annual lows as a weak pet industry outlook, widening financial losses, and Wall Street pessimism weighed on the companies’ shares.

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CHWY stock closed down more than 2%, XE slumped nearly 12%, and WIX lost more than 4% at close on Wednesday.

Chewy Attracts Wall Street Concerns Over Weak Pet Macro Trends

The pet retailer’s shares fell to an annual low of $19.08, declining more than 56% from its yearly high as the company’s management flagged that the consumer pet environment had become increasingly challenging during its first-quarter (Q1) earnings call despite clocking an increase in revenue and earnings.

Following the print, Chewy received a series of price target cuts from Wall Street analysts. Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Chewy to $42 from $43 amid an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares, as per TheFly. The firm said that it had cut its fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance due to a weak macroeconomic environment while maintaining margins.

The analyst, however, added that active customer growth has remained strong for the company, which could set it up for accelerating revenue growth when the macroeconomic trends normalize.

BofA also cut the price target on the company to $31 from $33 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares following its Q1 results, citing slightly lower near-term growth. Piper Sandler, Raymond James and MoffettNathanson also revised targets or ratings on Chewy.

CHWY shares have lost about 40% of their value so far in 2026. However, retail investors remain ‘extremely bullish’ on the firm, with many citing strong fundamentals.

X-energy Falls On Financial Worries

Amazon-backed X-energy’s shares fell to $18 in Wednesday’s premarket trade, the lowest since its public listing earlier this year.

The nuclear reactor and fuel engineering company has been under pressure due to a combination of financial, valuation, and execution concerns, despite raising over $1 billion in a record nuclear IPO in April of this year.

Last week, the company announced its first quarter (Q1) results, reporting revenue and grant income of $43 million. However, the company’s net loss widened to $166.2 million from $10.2 million in the prior-year period, due to a non-cash mark-to-market loss on warrant liabilities. The company’s total cash liquidity also fell to $944 million from $1.03 billion in the previous quarter.

XE shares have declined more than 38% since its debut, with retail investors ‘bearish’ on the company amid broader concerns around regulatory approvals and execution risks in the nuclear sector.

Wix Declines On Weak Growth Outlook Amid AI Headwinds

The website builder’s shares slumped to a 52-week low of $46.10 on Wednesday as the company drew a series of price target cuts from Wall Street analysts citing concerns about its growth outlook amid artificial intelligence pressures.

Earlier, Wix.com updated its fiscal 2026 guidance following a recent reduction in its workforce, which it said would affect about 20% of its employees. The company revised its full-year and second-quarter revenue growth expectations to the low- to mid-teens range from the mid-teens range.

Following the update, UBS lowered the price target on Wix.com to $58 from $68 and kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares. The revised target still indicates an upside potential of more than 25%.

Scotiabank analyst Nat Schindler lowered the price target on Wix.com to $90 from $110 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares, reflecting a lower growth outlook, according to TheFly.

RBC Capital also slashed the firm's price target on the company to $45 from $60 and kept a ‘Sector Perform’ rating on the shares. The firm said the company's lowered revenue forecast was likely due to AI headwinds in the web design space.

WIX shares have declined more than 54% in the past year amid growing AI concerns. However, retail sentiment remains ‘bullish.’

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