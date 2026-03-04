UBS analyst Christopher Schoell highlighted that AST SpaceMobile’s revenue is expected to multiply as the company’s commercial service launch draws closer.

AST SpaceMobile announced a partnership with Canadian telecom company Telus on Tuesday for space-based connectivity services.

As part of the agreement, Telus will invest in ground-based satellite infrastructure and take an equity stake in AST SpaceMobile.

Once ASTS launches its commercial services, Telus customers will be able to send texts, make calls, and use data services in the most remote locations of Canada.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) shares surged more than 12% in Wednesday morning’s trade amid rising optimism on Wall Street and a new partnership with another telecom company.

According to TheFly, UBS analyst Christopher Schoell on Wednesday nearly doubled the price target for AST SpaceMobile shares to $85 from $43, while keeping a ‘Neutral’ rating.

Schoell highlighted that AST SpaceMobile’s revenue is expected to multiply as the company’s commercial service launch draws closer.

Deutsche Bank raised its price target as well, hiking it to $139 from $137, while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock. The firm’s new price target implies an upside of nearly 34% from the current levels.

AST SpaceMobile Announces Partnership With Telus

AST SpaceMobile announced a partnership with Canadian telecom company Telus Corp. (TU) on Tuesday for space-based connectivity services.

As part of the agreement, Telus will invest in ground-based satellite infrastructure and take an equity stake in AST SpaceMobile.

Once ASTS launches its commercial services, Telus customers will be able to send texts, make calls, and use data services in the most remote locations of Canada. The company stated that customers will be able to connect using their existing smartphones, without needing any other special equipment.

This is made possible by combining AST SpaceMobile’s Low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation with the telecom company’s wireless network.

AST SpaceMobile has scheduled launches of its latest BlueBird satellites throughout 2026, supporting peak speeds of 120 Mbps per coverage cell. The company has partnered with over 50 telecom companies globally.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits regarding AST SpaceMobile trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, while message volumes were at ‘extremely high’ levels. The stock was the top trending ticker on the platform at the time of writing.

One bullish user stated that the number of agreements the company is signing is “astonishing.”

Another user stated that while they are not sure of AST SpaceMobile’s launch cadence, they praised the recent slew of partnerships struck with telecom companies.

