The rallies were triggered by an acquisition agreement, a stock exchange transfer and stronger earnings.

Braze stock rallied after Salesforce agreed to buy the company for $47.50 per share.

Hilton stock hit a record high after announcing plans to move its primary listing to Nasdaq.

Hasbro stock hit a seven-year high as Record Magic: The Gathering sales helped drive Q3 growth.

Braze Inc. (BRZE), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) and Hasbro Inc. (HAS) stocks hit fresh 52-week highs on Tuesday as a $5.66 billion Salesforce acquisition deal, Hilton’s planned Nasdaq listing transfer and Hasbro’s stronger-than-expected earnings and upgraded 2026 outlook fueled investor optimism across software, hospitality and gaming.

Braze stock jumped 51%, while Hasbro and Hilton stocks gained over 11% and 3%, respectively.

Salesforce’s Braze Deal Sets Premium Valuation

Braze stock climbed to a year-high of $45.6 after Salesforce Inc. (CRM) agreed to acquire the cloud software provider in an all-cash transaction valued at about $5.66 billion. The $47.50-per-share offer represents about a 58% premium over Braze’s closing price on Monday.

The proposed transaction would add more than $1 billion in annual recurring revenue to Salesforce’s marketing business. D.A. Davidson raised its price target on Braze to $47.50 from $40 but downgraded the stock’s rating to Neutral, reflecting the offer price. Citi also moved to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’, setting a $47.50 target and expressing confidence in the transaction’s prospects.

The deal is expected to close during Salesforce’s fiscal 2028. The agreement includes a $300 million regulatory termination fee payable by Salesforce and a $191.4 million breakup fee payable by Braze. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ the previous day.

Hilton Prepares For A Nasdaq Debut

Hilton stock surged to a record high of $360.4 after the hotel chain giant announced plans to move its main stock listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Global Select Market. NYSE trading is scheduled to end after the market closes on Nov. 4, with Nasdaq trading set to begin Nov. 5 under the existing HLT ticker.

CEO Chris Nassetta said Hilton’s business model and technology platforms make Nasdaq a good fit for the hotel chain. Hilton has more than 9,400 properties across 144 countries and territories, operating under 28 brands. On Monday, Wells Fargo raised its price target on Hilton to $383 from $382 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating, citing stronger-than-expected U.S. hotel revenue per available room (RevPAR) in the third quarter.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘bullish’.

Hasbro Beats Estimates And Lifts Outlook

Hasbro stock jumped to a seven-year high of $109.81 on one of its strongest earnings catalysts. Q3 revenue increased 15% year-on-year to $1.60 billion, while adjusted earnings reached $2.90 per share, up 73% from last year.

“Wizards of the Coast” revenue surged 31% to $747 million, boosted by record sales of the “Magic: The Gathering” card game. Consumer Products revenue rose 4% to $828 million. Hasbro raised its 2026 constant-currency revenue growth outlook to 7%-9%.

Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’.

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