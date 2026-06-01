Basel Medical Group’s board of directors approved a 1-for-12 reverse stock split, the first share consolidation in the company’s history.

The reverse stock split will take effect on June 22, 2026.

The move will reduce the number of outstanding shares from about 18.8 million to roughly 1.57 million.

The stock currently has a short interest of 0.1%, its lowest in a year.

Shares of Basel Medical Group (BMGL) slumped more than 18% on Wednesday, reversing three sessions of gains, after the company said its board of directors approved a 1-for-12 reverse stock split to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement of $1 per share.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The reverse stock split will take effect on June 22, 2026. It will be the firm’s first-ever share consolidation.

BMGL To Consolidate 18.8M Shares To Roughly 1.6M Shares

Under the reverse split, every 12 existing shares will be automatically consolidated into one share, reducing the number of outstanding shares from about 18.8 million to roughly 1.57 million. No fractional shares will be issued, the company added.

In January, Basel Medical Group received a notice from Nasdaq stating that its shares had traded below the required minimum bid price of $1 for 30 consecutive business days. The company was given 180 days, or until July 21, 2026, to regain compliance.

According to its latest income statement for the year ended June 2025, the company reported a net loss of $8.4 million, compared with a loss of $1.5 million a year earlier. The stock currently has a short interest of 0.1%, its lowest in a year.

What Is Retail’s Take On BMGL?

Retail sentiment for BMGL on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ a day earlier, while message volumes were ‘extremely high.’

Investors saw the dip as an opportunity to buy, with one investor expecting a 20% to 50% return.

View this Stocktwits post

The stock has shed around 4% of its value so far this year.

Read also: CBRL Stock On Track To Post Best Single-Day Gains – Wells Fargo Says Cheap Valuation, 27% Short Interest Set Stage For Further Upside

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<