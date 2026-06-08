BioCardia said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed that its ongoing CardiAMP Heart Failure II study could support a premarket approval application for its cell therapy.

The treatment is for patients with ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, a serious condition affecting more than one million people in the U.S.

BioCardia is preparing to submit an approval application for its cell therapy in Japan in the fourth quarter of 2026.

BCDA shares jumped past their 200-day moving average for the first time since September 2025.

BioCardia (BCDA) surged back into investors’ radar on Friday, as a promising U.S. Food and Drug Administration indication for the company’s cell therapy to treat a type of serious heart condition boosted the stock past 50% to its highest levels in more than eight months.

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BCDA shares recorded their biggest single-day gains since August 2024 and also breached their 200-day moving average (200-DMA) for the first time since last September.

BCDA’s Heart Failure Study Could Support Premarket Application

BioCardia said the FDA confirmed that its ongoing CardiAMP Heart Failure II study could support a Premarket Approval (PMA) application for the therapy. A PMA is the FDA’s review process for high-risk medical products and is required before they can be marketed in the United States.

The treatment is designed for patients with ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, a serious condition that affects more than one million people in the U.S. CardiAMP uses a patient’s own bone marrow cells, which are delivered to the heart through a minimally invasive catheter procedure.

The therapy has already received FDA Breakthrough Device designation. BioCardia said the FDA recognized both the unmet need for new heart failure treatments and the strength of data from its earlier CardiAMP clinical study.

BioCardia is preparing to submit an approval application for its cell therapy in Japan in the fourth quarter of 2026.

What Is Retail’s Take On BCDA?

Retail sentiment for BCDA on Stocktwits flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier, with ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user said a “huge breakthrough” in heart failure treatment could be on the horizon.

Another user highlighted the “huge” market potential of the therapy.

More than 109 million shares changed hands, compared to the daily average of around 371,000, according to Stocktwits data.

Friday’s super-rally has driven the stock up by around 9% in 2026.

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