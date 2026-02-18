The company announced that its board approved a definitive merger agreement with Thramann Holdings

Shares of Auddia Inc. (AUUD) shot up more than 55% in pre-market trading on Wednesday, after the company announced that its board approved a definitive merger agreement with Thramann Holdings, advancing a business combination first outlined in August 2025.

Once the deal closes, the combined company will be renamed McCarthy Finney and trade under the ticker MCFN. Auddia will become a wholly owned subsidiary, alongside three Thramann entities.

At the closing of the transaction, Auddia shareholders are projected to own about 20% of McCarthy Finney, with Thramann holding the remaining 80%. The transaction is contingent on Auddia maintaining at least $12 million in cash to support operations and fund future growth. McCarthy Finney’s base case valuation is expected to be $250 million.

