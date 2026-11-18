Operational challenges and setbacks weighed on investor confidence across space, streaming and defense stocks.

AST SpaceMobile hit a 52-week low as investors questioned its rocket launch timeline and rising development costs.

Netflix hit a two-year low amid fresh gaming layoffs and rising streaming competition.

Red Cat hit a two-year low after missing Q3 revenue estimates, withdrawing its 2026 outlook.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), Netflix (NFLX) and Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) stocks hit fresh 52-week lows on Tuesday as concerns over rocket development costs, gaming layoffs and defense contract setbacks rattled investors.

AST SpaceMobile and Netflix stocks declined 1% and 3%, respectively, while Red Cat stock plunged 31%.

AST SpaceMobile Faces Questions Over Rocket Ambitions

AST SpaceMobile stock dropped to an annual low of $27.01 as investors were concerned about the company's plan to develop its own reusable Blacklift rocket, with initial launches targeted for late 2028.

Tim Farrar, president of TMF Associates, questioned whether the company could meet that schedule, describing the proposed timeline as "totally unrealistic." He pointed to Rocket Lab's experience developing a carbon-fiber rocket, noting that the company had already spent four years on the project and still needed roughly another year to complete it.

Investors are also weighing the financial burden of building launch capabilities while expanding its satellite network. AST SpaceMobile expects 2026 revenue of $150 million to $200 million, but delays, uncertain government spending and rising development expenses could increase capital requirements.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘neutral’.

Netflix Gaming Cuts Add To Selling Pressure

Netflix stock extended its decline to four straight trading sessions, touching a two-year low of $59.41. The streaming company has initiated another round of workforce reductions in its gaming business. Game director Andrew Brownell disclosed the latest cuts on LinkedIn. The move follows Netflix's decision to shut down two in-house gaming studios in August, raising further questions about its strategy in the sector.

This comes after Netflix’s 1,000 job cuts last month as competition from YouTube, Amazon, and Disney increases. Co-CEOs Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos had said the company needs to use its employees and resources more carefully while continuing to invest in areas that support growth. Retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘bearish’.

Red Cat Slumps After Missing Estimates And Withdrawing Guidance

Red Cat stock fell to a two-year low of $2.30 after posting worse-than-expected Q3 revenue and withdrawing its 2026 outlook. Revenue rose 22% from last year to $11.77 million, missing analysts' $40.7 million estimate, according to Fiscal.ai. Its adjusted loss was $0.26 per share, wider than the expected $0.21.

CFO Christian Morrison said the revenue miss was partly due to the company's FANG FPV drone not making the final round of the Pentagon's Drone Dominance II competition, known as the Gauntlet. Red Cat also withdrew its 2026 revenue forecast because of delays in defense contracts and uncertain funding.

H.C. Wainwright reduced its price target to $10 from $20 while retaining a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham lowered its target to $5 from $15. Retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘extremely bearish’.

So far this year, ASTS, NFLX and RCAT stocks have declined between 36% and 69%.

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