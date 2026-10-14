Investors reassessed competition, financing risks and spending needs across satellite communications, AI infrastructure and electric air taxis.

Piper Sandler downgraded AST SpaceMobile stock on concerns over satellite launch delays and growing competition from SpaceX.

Cipher Digital shares hit a 52-week low after proposing an $850 million convertible debt offering due in 2031.

Joby Aviation faced pressure amid concerns over heavy cash burn, weaker-than-expected earnings and Barclays’ downgrade.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), Cipher Digital (CIFR) and Joby Aviation (JOBY) hit fresh 52-week lows on Tuesday as a Wall Street downgrade, an $850 million convertible debt offering and mounting cash burn rattled investors. Growing competition from SpaceX and concerns about potential shareholder dilution added pressure on the three high-growth stocks.

AST SpaceMobile and Cipher Digital stocks tumbled over 8% and 12%, respectively, while Joby Aviation stock fell 3%.

AST SpaceMobile Faces Competition Concerns

AST SpaceMobile stock fell to an annual low of $46.23 after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’ and reduced its price target to $54 from $98. The firm cited uncertainty surrounding the company's satellite deployment schedule for 2026 and 2027.

Also, SpaceX (SPCX) is becoming a bigger competitor for AST SpaceMobile. Its $8 billion purchase of mobile spectrum could help it expand its satellite-to-phone services and put more pressure on rivals. Limited rocket launch capacity and scheduling delays could also slow AST SpaceMobile’s plans to grow its BlueBird satellite network with AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ).

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

Cipher Digital's Financing Plan Raises Dilution Fears

Cipher Digital stock dropped to a 52-week low of $10.68 after proposing a private sale of $850 million in convertible senior notes maturing in 2031. The company also outlined a capped-call transaction worth up to $128 million.

Convertible debt can provide funding without an immediate common-stock issuance, but conversion may increase the number of shares outstanding. That possibility weighed on investor sentiment as Cipher pursues its expansion into high-performance computing and AI data center services while maintaining its cryptocurrency mining business.

Retail sentiment around the stock dipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ the previous day.

Joby Aviation's Spending Outlook Draws Scrutiny

Joby Aviation stock touched a yearly low of $4.95 as investors focused on its funding requirements ahead of commercial operations. The company used $365 million in cash during the first six months of 2026 and expects another $385 million to $415 million in outlays during the second half.

Joby has continued flight operations in Texas and progressed through Stage 4 of the Federal Aviation Administration's certification process. However, its second-quarter loss of $0.25 per share exceeded the $0.23 loss analysts had expected, adding to concerns about the financial resources needed before its air taxi business reaches commercial scale.

Last week, Barclays downgraded Joby Aviation to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’ and questioned whether Joby’s aircraft can serve the entire air taxi market and whether the company can produce enough aircraft to meet demand. However, retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘bullish’.

So far this year, ASTS, CIFR and JOBY stocks have declined between 23% and 62%.

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