ASP Isotopes (ASPI) stock fell 8.8% in extended trading on Tuesday after the company unveiled a proposed offering of its common stock.

The move comes after the stock closed at an all-time high on Tuesday. The company said Cantor Fitzgerald and Lucid Capital Markets are the joint book runners of the offering. It did not, however, disclose how much it was looking to raise.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about ASP Isotopes was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

ASPI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:31 p.m. ET on Oct. 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The company had about 91.91 million shares outstanding as of Aug. 14, along with a market capitalization of about $1.29 billion. Separately, the company revealed that it has filed for a mixed shelf offering of up to $250 million. Businesses use this method to pre-register equities, keeping them on the "shelf," and then quickly sell them when market conditions are favorable.

Many retail traders dismissed dilution concerns by citing examples of other stocks that quickly rebounded after a dip in valuation following a stock offering. “This sector is so hot and huge [in] growth that nothing can stop this train,” one Stocktwits user said.

Earlier this week, the company shared a couple of recent business updates which has propelled the stock to record highs. The company revealed that it had signed a supply agreement in September with a U.S. customer for isotopically pure silicon-28, with shipments scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

Enriched silicon-28 is a critical element for quantum computing and next-generation chip technologies. By eliminating nuclear spin interference found in natural silicon, silicon-28 enables better qubit performance, which is essential for creating stable and scalable quantum processors.

Separately, it said that in October, ASP Isotopes acquired a Florida-based radiopharmacy, representing its PET Labs unit’s first operational footprint beyond South Africa. ASP Isotopes stock has nearly tripled this year.

