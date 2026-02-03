Amprius has teamed up with U.S. based battery developer Nanotech Energy, amking the latter its first U.S.-based manufacturing partner.

The partnership is expected to boost Amprius’ ability to serve defense, aerospace, and other markets.

The collaboration has refined the design and production of Amprius’ SA128 silicon-anode cell.

The partnership has already drawn validation from key customers, including L3Harris Technologies.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) announced on Tuesday that it has entered a strategic manufacturing partnership with Nanotech Energy, a U.S.-based advanced battery developer.

This association establishes a domestic production path for Amprius’ high-performance silicon-anode cells, strengthening supply chain security for critical applications.

First U.S.-Based Manufacturing Partner Aids In Domestic Production Boost

Nanotech Energy becomes Amprius’ first U.S.-based manufacturing partner, boosting the company’s ability to serve defense, aerospace, and other mission-critical markets with reliable, locally sourced battery production.

The agreement also aligns with provisions in the updated National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), ensuring compliance with federal sourcing and security requirements.

“Establishing a U.S. manufacturing partner is essential to meeting the evolving requirements of our defense customers.” -Tom Stepien, CEO, Amprius

Following the announcement, Amprius stock traded over 11% higher by Tuesday mid-morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels in 24 hours.

AMPX's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Feb. 3, 2026

What Is The Strategic Importance Of The Collaboration?

The partnership has already drawn validation from key customers, including L3Harris Technologies.

The collaboration has refined the design and production of Amprius’ SA128 silicon-anode cell. The battery features a 21700 cylindrical format, a 6.8 Ah capacity, and an energy density of 320 Wh/kg. These cells provide a scalable, high-performance option for commercial, industrial, and defense markets.

“Nanotech brings deep expertise in developing and manufacturing advanced lithium-ion cells. Their manufacturing skills and our industry-leading designs enable us to move quickly from development to production while maintaining the quality, security, and performance our customers expect,” added Stepien.

In addition to U.S. manufacturing, Amprius will also gain exposure across Asia, boosting overall capacity beyond 2.0 GWh.

AMPX stock has gained over 357% in the last 12 months.

