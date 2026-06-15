Roku surged on a potential deal, SanDisk gained from AI-driven memory demand, and Citigroup advanced on blockchain initiatives.

Roku shares climbed to a four-year high of $148.80 after reports of potential talks with a larger media company.

SanDisk hit a record high of $2,021.65 as investors bet on rising AI-driven memory demand.

Citigroup climbed to a 17-year high of $141.12 as investors welcomed its push into a new blockchain platform, while Trump’s praise also boosted sentiment.

Roku (ROKU), SanDisk (SNDK), and Citigroup (C) stocks each reached fresh 52-week highs on Friday, igniting buying interest after growth catalysts strengthened their narratives.

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While Roku and SanDisk stocks ended Friday’s trading session 20% and 5% higher, respectively. Citigroup stock edged over 1% higher.

ROKU Draws Attention On Deal Speculation

Roku stock reached a four-year high of $148.8, leading the group higher after reports suggested the streaming platform could be in discussions about a potential transaction with a larger media player.

The move underscores investor interest in Roku's sizable audience and advertising platform at a time when traditional media companies continue to search for ways to strengthen their direct-to-consumer offerings.

Roku helped make streaming TV popular by offering devices that let people watch services like Netflix and Max on their televisions. Since then, the company has expanded into Roku-branded TVs, projectors, and its own streaming service.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

SNDK Benefits From AI Infrastructure Demand

SanDisk also posted an all-time high of $2,021.65 as investors continued to pour into companies that are likely to benefit from the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

On Thursday, Western Digital (WDC) agreed to swap some of its SanDisk shares with institutional investors in exchange for Western Digital stock, taking another step in its ongoing restructuring plan.

The transaction involves privately negotiated arrangements under which Western Digital will transfer more than one million SanDisk shares to participating investors. The transaction also provides institutional investors with direct ownership of SanDisk shares while reducing the number of Western Digital shares outstanding.

Beyond the corporate restructuring, SanDisk has emerged as a major beneficiary of the growing demand for memory products used in artificial intelligence applications.

Last week, Cantor Fitzgerald, Mizuho, and Bank of America each raised their price targets for SanDisk by $2,100 to $2,900, citing sustained demand tied to AI infrastructure and improving industry fundamentals. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

Citigroup Expands Private Credit Presence

Citigroup reached a seventeen-year high of $141.12 as investors responded positively to the bank’s expanding private credit ambitions. Last week, President Donald Trump praised the bank and its CEO, Jane Fraser, on Truth Social, highlighting Citi’s first-quarter leadership in power-sector M&A advisory.

Also, Citigroup rolled out a blockchain-powered platform last week, designed to give wealthy and institutional investors easier access to shares of privately held companies. The initiative comes as many high-profile startups are delaying public listings, increasing investor demand for alternative ways to gain exposure to private businesses.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

So far this year, while ROKU and C stocks have gained over 32% and 19% respectively, SNDK stock has jumped 732%.

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