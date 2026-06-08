Wedbush’s Dan Ives says Apple’s WWDC could mark its real entry into consumer AI, with iOS 27 and ecosystem leverage driving a potential monetization shift.

WWDC 2026 runs June 8-12 and is Tim Cook’s final major event before stepping down as CEO later this year.

Dan Ives expects Apple to “bring the goods” with iOS 27 and AI integrations involving Gemini, and Anthropic.

Ives believes Apple could act as a “toll collector” on the consumer AI highway, with long-term monetization starting now.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives sees Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) as an important moment for the company as it continues to work on its AI strategy.

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Apple Inc (AAPL) is set to host its annual WWDC next week, from June 8-12. This year’s event carries added weight as it marks Tim Cook’s final major appearance before he steps down as CEO later in 2026, with John Ternus succeeding him.

Attention now turns to whether Apple will finally execute on its long-promised artificial intelligence push.

On Friday, AAPL shares were up 0.3% in after-hours trading, after having ended the regular session 1.25% down.

Dan Ives On AAPL WWDC Expectations

Speaking on CNBC’s Closing Bell on Friday, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives responded to a question about a recent note in which he said, “We expect fireworks.”

He explained why expectations for Apple’s WWDC are running high, pointing to iOS 27 as a key focus, along with expected integrations involving Gemini and Anthropic.

Ives said sentiment around Apple’s AI push has shifted as the company moves closer to execution after years of unmet expectations. “Two years ago, they promised everything, as we know, never came out with this. I think it’s actually the first time that they now put their hat in the ring,” he said.

He added that Apple is now positioning itself to “get into the AI game from a consumer perspective,” suggesting the upcoming WWDC could mark a more concrete step in its artificial intelligence strategy.

Ecosystem Strength And AI Monetization Push

Ives emphasized Apple’s massive installed base, citing 2.5 billion iOS devices and 1.5 billion iPhones, stating that the ecosystem gives the company a unique advantage. He said that without this scale, the outlook would be “fine, but not great.”

He added that Apple is entering what he views as the start of AI monetization, where the company could act as a “toll collector” on the consumer AI highway.

According to Ives, service expansion and developer engagement will be central themes at WWDC.

Shift Toward Services And Long-Term AI Access

Ives also pointed to leadership under John Ternus and a renewed push into services as key signals of change. He said Apple is moving beyond past delays and positioning itself for a broader AI-driven revenue model.

He further estimated that around 20% of global consumers could eventually access AI through an Apple device, reinforcing the company’s potential role in mainstream AI adoption.

AAPL Stock: What Retail Says

Stocktwits sentiment on AAPL was ‘bearish’ on Friday at the time of writing, while message volume was ‘normal.’

AAPL stock is up nearly 13% year-to-date and about 53% in the past 12 months.

In the same period, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) has gained over 25%, while the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) is up over 36%. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) has risen nearly 26%, and the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) has also gained over 26%.

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