Apple’s battered shares notched their best session in nearly three months on Wednesday after reports emerged that the tech giant had committed to investing an additional $100 billion in the U.S. The Tim Cook-led company later confirmed the news through a press statement.

After being down nearly 19% for the year-to-date ahead of Wednesday’s announcement, Apple stock rose to an intraday high of $215.38 before giving back some of the gains and settling 5.09% higher at $213.25. Nearly double the average volume accompanied the upside.

On Stocktwits, Apple was among the top five trending tickers by late Wednesday, with the retail sentiment staying ‘extremely bullish’ (89/100) and the message volume at ‘extremely high’ levels. The Apple stream on the platform also saw brisk activity, with the stock featuring among the top five active tickers.

AAPL sentiment and message volume as of 10 p.m. ET, Aug. 6 | source: Stocktwits

Apple's latest announcement raises its U.S. investment plan to $600 billion over the next four years, with new initiatives including a server manufacturing facility in Houston, a supplier academy in Michigan, and increased spending with existing domestic suppliers.

Apple’s announcement was met with skepticism by retail traders on Stocktwits. One bullish watcher said what can move the needle on the stock is any good news on artificial intelligence (AI) and a potential settlement with Alphabet’s Google. According to the user, this could take Apple stock to $300 by the end of the year.

Another user prepared for a short-squeeze-driven rally. According to Koyfin, short interest in Apple stock is 0.63%, down from 1% in January.

Wednesday’s announcement was made under the new American Manufacturing Program (AMP), which seeks to bring even more of Apple’s supply chain and advanced manufacturing to the U.S.

Cook said that through the AMP, the company envisions new and expanded work with 10 companies across the U.S. “They produce components that are used in Apple products sold all over the world, and we’re grateful to the President [Donald Trump] for his support.”

Apple said it would hire 20,000 people directly in the U.S., with the bulk of them used for R&D, silicon engineering, software development, and AI and machine learning (ML).

The U.S. silicon supply chain, including TSMC’s Arizona plant, is expected to produce more than 19 billion chips for Apple in 2025. Among the companies Apple has planned to partner with for silicon engineering are Sherman, Texas-based GlobalWafers America, semiconductor-equipment maker Applied Materials (AMAT), Texas Instruments (TXN), Samsung (Austin, Texas plant), Global Foundries, and chip-packaging company Amkor (AMKR).

Apple also has a partnership with Broadcom and GlobalFoundries for cellular semiconductor component manufacturing.

Among the new and expanded facilities are the Houston facility, which is under construction and will begin mass production of Apple servers in 2026, the Apple Manufacturing Academy, which is set to open on Aug. 19, and the expansion of data center capacity at the Maiden, North America facility as well as in other states such as Iowa, Nevada and Oregon.

Through the AMP, Apple has committed to helping fund a major expansion of long-time partner Corning’s most advanced smartphone glass production line, bringing it to a factory in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. It also announced a new multi-year agreement with Coherent (COHR), which produces the VCSEL lasers that enable multiple features, including Face ID.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called the fresh investment commitment a “good strategic poker move” by Cook.

“Today is a good step in the right direction for Apple, and it helps get on Trump's good side after what appears to be a ‘tension-filled’ few months in the eyes of the Street between the White House and Apple,” he added.

The analyst, however, noted that challenges remain, especially as producing iPhones in the U.S. is unrealistic or a “fairy-tale concept,” given the cost structure compared to Asia/India.

“Apple will invest in Macs, AI, and a host of other tangential initiatives, but NOT core flagship iPhones being built in the US.”

The analyst has an ‘Outperform’ rating and $270 price target for the stock, implying a one-year return of nearly 27%.

