The company announced a strategic partnership with BitMart to introduce a virtual prepaid card.

Shares of AIxCrypto Inc. (AIXC) jumped 6.2% in pre-market trading on Thursday, after the company announced a strategic partnership with BitMart to introduce a virtual prepaid card.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

AIxC will offer brand management and marketing support, while BitMart will operate the card program. The card will also allow users to integrate with major digital wallet ecosystems.

The move follows last week’s collaboration with FF AI-Robotics to support blockchain infrastructure for intelligent vehicles, robotics platforms, and AI-powered devices. It also comes shortly after Faraday Future showcased three series of embodied AI robots at the National Automobile Dealers Association show in Las Vegas.

Get updates to this developing story on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<