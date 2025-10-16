Under the deal, Whitehawk Therapeutics will apply Tempus’ real-world dataset, including, de-identified multimodal database, to support its clinical trial designs.

Healthtech company Tempus AI (TEM) announced a multi-year collaboration with Whitehawk Therapeutics (WHWK) on Thursday, aimed at developing the latter’s cancer treatment pipeline.

Under the deal, Whitehawk Therapeutics will apply Tempus’ real-world dataset, including a de-identified multimodal database, to support its clinical trial designs. A de-identified multimodal database is a collection of diverse datasets, such as medical images, clinical notes, and genetic information, from which all personally identifiable information or protected health information has been removed. It is expected that Tempus’ dataset will help Whitehawk focus on the right patient population.

Whitehawk’s antibody drug conjugate portfolio includes three assets designed to target proteins that are broadly expressed in high-potential cancer indications, such as lung and gynecological cancers. The collaboration is aimed at advancing research centered on these candidates.

“By partnering with Tempus, our goal is to better understand the expression of our ADC protein targets to inform indication prioritization for our clinical development programs and better exploit the full potential of our pipeline,” said Whitehawk CEO Dave Lennon.

Whitehawk shares soared 23% on Thursday afternoon at the time of writing, while Tempus shares dropped about 0.5%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around WHWK jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

WHWK's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:27 p.m. ET on Oct. 16, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment around TEM, however, stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory, accompanied by ‘low’ message volume.

TEM's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:27 p.m. ET on Oct. 16, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



A Stocktwits user hopes WHWK rallies into the $4 to $5 range.

Another sounded optimistic for TEM stock, citing its relationships with big pharma and strong backlog.

WHWK stock has dropped 18% this year, while TEM shares rose 171% during the period.

