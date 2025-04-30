Despite strong Q4 earnings and Zudio crossing the $1 billion mark in annual revenue, Trent stock fell over 5% on Wednesday.

Tata Group’s retail flagship, Trent, posted yet another strong quarterly performance, but its stock came under pressure on Wednesday, sliding over 5%.

The decline came despite robust Q4 FY25 results and major milestones from its value fashion brand, Zudio.

On a standalone basis, Trent reported a 28% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue to ₹4,334 crore, while profit before tax (PBT) surged 44% YoY to ₹453 crore.

Notably, Zudio, Trent’s value-focused fashion brand, crossed the $1 billion revenue mark during the year, contributing significantly to the company’s top line.

According to SEBI-registered analyst Advisor Financial Sarthis, the stock is showing signs of accumulation, having built a solid base around its Anchored VWAP — a trading tool used to gauge key support and resistance from a specific point in time.

They note that a breakout above ₹5,570 — which aligns with the 61.8% golden Fibonacci level — could signal a bullish trend reversal.

Short-term targets are pegged at ₹5,688, ₹5,845, and ₹6,200, while strong support is seen near ₹5,100. They advise investors to watch this zone closely for a potential move upward.

Following yesterday's earnings announcement, Financial Independence recommended a Buy Today, Sell Tomorrow (BTST) strategy for Trent. They believe the stock's recent break above the ₹5,400 resistance point indicates positive market sentiment.

However, data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment has cooled, shifting to ‘bearish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ a week ago, amid significant message volumes.

Trent sentiment and message volume on April 30 as of 12:00 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Trent stock has fallen 26% year-to-date (YTD).

