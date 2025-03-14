Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Edges Up Despite Mixed Q4 Results: Dividend Gets A Hike, Retail Turns Bullish

Read Full Article

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) edged up in after-hours trade on Thursday after the company posted mixed fourth-quarter results.

While Wheaton’s earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 was in-line with Wall Street expectations, the company missed revenue estimates – its sales for the quarter stood at $380.52 million, below an estimated $382.57 million.

Higher realized gold equivalent prices helped Wheaton register a record quarterly revenue, which surged over 21% year-on-year (YoY). Its quarterly gold production also touched a new record of 117,256 ounces, rising more than 4% YoY.

"Wheaton achieved record revenue, adjusted net earnings, and operating cash flow in 2024, driven by our diversified portfolio of high-quality and long-life assets," said Randy Smallwood, President and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton’s fiscal year 2024 revenue registered a growth of 26.4% from 2023, rising to $1.28 billion, with 635,007 ounces of gold production.

For 2025, the company expects gold production to be in the range of 600,000 to 670,000 ounces. At the midpoint, Wheaton anticipates 10% growth over the midpoint of the 2024 guidance range, which is more than twice as high as the growth it witnessed during the previous year.

The company declared a dividend of $0.165 per share, growing 6.5% from its previous dividend of $0.155 per share.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Wheaton stock turned bullish at the time of writing.

WPM sentiment and message volume March 14, 2025, as of 4 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user thinks Wheaton’s cost base for silver and gold means it is a “money printing machine.”

Wheaton’s stock has been on an uptrend in 2025, gaining over 29% year-to-date and hovering just below its 52-week high.

If its pre-market gains hold up on open, the Wheaton stock will have touched a new 52-week high.

