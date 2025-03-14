Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Edges Up Despite Mixed Q4 Results: Dividend Gets A Hike, Retail Turns Bullish

Higher realized gold equivalent prices helped Wheaton register a record quarterly revenue, which surged over 21% year-on-year (YoY).

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 14, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) edged up in after-hours trade on Thursday after the company posted mixed fourth-quarter results.

While Wheaton’s earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 was in-line with Wall Street expectations, the company missed revenue estimates – its sales for the quarter stood at $380.52 million, below an estimated $382.57 million.

"Wheaton achieved record revenue, adjusted net earnings, and operating cash flow in 2024, driven by our diversified portfolio of high-quality and long-life assets," said Randy Smallwood, President and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton’s fiscal year 2024 revenue registered a growth of 26.4% from 2023, rising to $1.28 billion, with 635,007 ounces of gold production.

For 2025, the company expects gold production to be in the range of 600,000 to 670,000 ounces. At the midpoint, Wheaton anticipates 10% growth over the midpoint of the 2024 guidance range, which is more than twice as high as the growth it witnessed during the previous year.

The company declared a dividend of $0.165 per share, growing 6.5% from its previous dividend of $0.155 per share.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Wheaton stock turned bullish at the time of writing.

WPM retail sentiment.jpg WPM sentiment and message volume March 14, 2025, as of 4 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user thinks Wheaton’s cost base for silver and gold means it is a “money printing machine.”

Wheaton’s stock has been on an uptrend in 2025, gaining over 29% year-to-date and hovering just below its 52-week high.

If its pre-market gains hold up on open, the Wheaton stock will have touched a new 52-week high.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

