The trust fund that Social Security relies on to pay retirement benefits could be depleted by 2033, according to the board’s latest annual report.

The trust fund Social Security depends on is now expected to be depleted in less than a decade, according to a new projection by the Social Security Board of Trustees.

The trust fund could be depleted by 2033, according to the board’s latest annual report.

Social Security’s Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund is now projected to have enough funds to pay total benefits to eligible retirees and their families until 2033.

The social security report comes at a time when the broader U.S. equity markets are on tenterhooks due to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was up 0.21%, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.14%.

The report added that the fund’s reserves will be depleted, and the continuing income will be sufficient to pay only 77% of the total scheduled benefits.

“As in prior years, we found that the Social Security and Medicare programs both continue to face significant financing issues,” the trustees wrote in their 2025 annual report.

The Disability Insurance Trust Fund is fully funded through at least 2099, according to the report.

However, the combined programs are expected to now pay 100% of the benefits to eligible recipients only till 2034. By then, the report stated that the program’s funds will be depleted.

Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano said in a statement that approximately 70 million people will receive benefits this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<