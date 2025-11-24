Google released Gemini 3, its latest and most advanced foundation model, last Tuesday, and immediately made it available through the Gemini app and AI search interface.

“Just spent 2 hours on Gemini 3. I’m not going back,” says Marc Benioff.

Google’s new Gemini 3 AI model, which reportedly topped several benchmarks, has received an overwhelmingly positive response from users and tech leaders alike.

Gemini 3, released last Tuesday, is marketed around its advanced reasoning capabilities, large context window, and a Deep Think mode.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on Sunday heaped praises on Google’s latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, Gemini 3, and said he’s making it his LLM of choice after just two hours of use — the latest in a series of praise from top tech executives and users.

“Holy sh**. I’ve used ChatGPT every day for 3 years. Just spent 2 hours on Gemini 3. I’m not going back,” Benioff said in a late Sunday X post.

“The leap is insane — reasoning, speed, images, video… everything is sharper and faster. It feels like the world just changed, again.”

Gemini 3 Heats Up AI Wars

Google released Gemini 3, its latest and most advanced foundation model, last Tuesday, and immediately made it available through the Gemini app and AI search interface. The model, marketed for its advanced reasoning capabilities, large context window, and a Deep Think mode, scored a record 37.4 on the Humanity’s Last Exam benchmark, which captures general reasoning and expertise.

Gemini 3 arrived less than a week after OpenAI unveiled GPT-5.1 and just two months after Anthropic rolled out Sonnet 4.5 — underscoring the breakneck pace and intensifying arms race in AI development. Google also upgraded its latest Nano Banana image-generation model last week.

Users, Tech Leaders Shower Praise

In a rare show of praise for a competitor, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said Gemini 3 “looks like a great model.”

Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social Capital, said the model topped several benchmarks in a long X post. “The key insight is… Gemini 3 Pro was trained on Google’s own Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), not Nvidia GPUs. This gives Google a strong advantage over other firms that are in extreme competition for processing units,” he said.

A sentiment analysis of X posts by Grok found that the user response for Gemini 3 is “predominantly positive” (about 80% positive in sampled posts), with excitement centered on its technical advancements, and practical utility in areas such as coding, multimodal reasoning, and agentic tasks.

Users described the model as a "game-changer" or "phase transition" in AI capabilities, according to Grok. However, some also flagged its overtly "sterile" personality and heavy safety guardrails that limit creativity and edginess.

Corporate America's leaders openly stating their preferred choice of AI chatbots has turned into a tool for boasting. Elon Musk, for example, recently cheered Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks for using xAI's Grok as one of his AI "advisors". In July, even Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulated Musk on the launch of Grok 4, calling its progress "impressive." Musk, in turn, has also showered public praise on Pichai for Google's initiatives.

Alphabet’s Shares Propelling

Given its recent moves and stock performance, Alphabet/Google has essentially come from behind and is eying the pole position in AI. GOOGL stock has been the top performer among the Maginificent 7 stocks this year, rising over 58%, and currently trades near an all-time high of $300.

