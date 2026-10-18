After a bruising week for technology stocks, investors will be looking for clues on whether corporate results can help steady sentiment, or add to the pressure already building across the market.

Tesla and SpaceX will give investors a rare back-to-back look at Elon Musk’s sprawling AI ambitions, with SpaceX reporting Tuesday and Tesla following Wednesday.

For SpaceX, the focus will extend well beyond its traditional rocket business as investors assess the growth of Starlink and its emerging AI operations.

Meta is set to kick off the next major stretch of hyperscaler earnings on Wednesday, putting the spotlight squarely on the economics of the AI spending boom.

The stock market heads into another critical week with earnings season moving into a higher gear, putting some of Wall Street’s biggest names back in the spotlight.

After a bruising week for technology stocks, investors will be looking for clues on whether corporate results can help steady sentiment, or add to the pressure already building across the market.

TSLA, SPCX Earnings Put Musk’s AI, Robotaxi Bets Under The Microscope

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) will give investors a rare back-to-back look at Elon Musk’s sprawling AI ambitions, with SpaceX reporting Tuesday and Tesla following Wednesday.

For SpaceX, the focus will extend well beyond its traditional rocket business as investors assess the growth of Starlink and its emerging AI operations.

Tesla, meanwhile, enters its report with third-quarter deliveries already in hand, shifting attention toward margins, cash flow and how aggressively the company plans to fund its robotaxi, Optimus and AI push.

Investors will also keep an eye out for potential management commentary on the speculated merger of the two companies led by Musk.

Wall Street expects Tesla to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 on revenue of $28.11 billion, according to Fiscal.ai data. SpaceX is expected to report an EPS of $0.18 on revenue of $13.16 billion.

META Kicks Off Hyperscaler Earnings As WDC Tests The AI Memory Trade

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is set to kick off the next major stretch of hyperscaler earnings on Wednesday, putting the spotlight squarely on the economics of the AI spending boom.

Investors will be looking for updates regarding Meta’s massive investments in data centers and AI infrastructure, and whether they are beginning to translate into stronger growth and returns.

Meta is expected to report an EPS of $6.76 on revenue of $63.39 billion, after the bell.

Joining Meta will be Western Digital Corp. (WDC), which is expected to report an EPS of $4.08 on revenue of $4.13 billion.

NFLX, IBM, Airlines And GE Round Out A Packed Earnings Week

Beyond the biggest tech names, a broad mix of companies will offer investors a read on everything from consumer demand to corporate spending and travel.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX), International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), GE Aerospace (GE) and major airlines such as United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), and Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) are among the notable reports on the calendar this week.

During the after-hours session on Friday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, declined 0.26%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) edged lower by 0.27%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) fell 0.21%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward the S&P 500 ETF was in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

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