The Phase 3 Regal trial evaluating GPS in acute myeloid leukemia has recorded 72 of the 80 survival events needed to trigger the final analysis.

Shares of Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) snapped a five-session winning streak on Thursday after a massive rally, as traders eyed a leukemia immunotherapy summit featuring a company advisor for potential clues ahead of the upcoming Phase 3 trial readout.

SLS shares ended nearly 5% lower at $5.28 on Thursday.

The stock has rallied sharply in recent months, soaring nearly 330% over the past year and gaining more than 100% in December alone as investors positioned themselves ahead of a key catalyst tied to the company’s late-stage acute myeloid leukemia program.

AML Immunotherapy Summit In Focus

Investors are now looking ahead to the Miami Cancer Institute Immunotherapies Summit for Hematologic Malignancies, a two-day conference focused on emerging immunotherapy approaches for blood cancers.

The conference is set to open Friday morning with welcome remarks from Guenther Koehne, deputy director and chief of blood and marrow transplant and hematologic oncology at the Miami Cancer Institute. Koehne also serves on Sellas Life Sciences' scientific advisory board and has been involved in research related to the company’s immunotherapy programs.

Sellas GPS Program Gains Spotlight

Last week, Koehne said on LinkedIn that targeting Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1), a protein commonly found in leukemia cells, will “remain important.” He noted that patients whose tests still showed WT1 signals before or after stem cell transplants tended to have worse outcomes, highlighting the need for therapies that strengthen immune responses against WT1.

The comments came shortly after a LinkedIn exchange with Sellas CEO Angelos Stergiou, in which the two discussed the company’s lead immunotherapy candidate, Galinpepimut-S (GPS), and possible future indications once results from the Phase 3 Regal trial become available.

Stergiou said they reviewed the GPS program and the broader potential of WT1-targeted treatments across multiple cancers, signaling the therapy may help the body mount a broader attack against cancer cells.

Phase 3 AML Trial Nears Key Trigger

Investor interest in Sellas has been centered on the Phase 3 Regal trial, which is evaluating GPS as a maintenance treatment for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) whose cancer returned but later went back into remission after additional therapy.

The trial will determine whether the immunotherapy can extend overall survival. Since the study is event-driven, the final analysis will be triggered once 80 survival events occur. Sellas said the contract research organization overseeing the trial had recorded 72 events as of Dec. 26, bringing the study close to the threshold needed to begin the final analysis.

Maxim noted that delays in reaching the event trigger can sometimes indicate longer patient survival, though the results remain blinded until the study is unblinded and analyzed.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SLS was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

SLS sentiment and message volume as of March 6 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “Every SLS investor is guaranteed huge ROI when the Gps Phase 3 Results are announced.”

Another user noted Koehne's welcome speech at the leukemia summit and raised speculation about whether the company or its therapies could be mentioned.

SLS stock has declined 5% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.