Barclays believed that there is potential for upside to the company’s outlook, given "broad-based momentum."

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) rose over 2% in the early premarket session on Friday, despite the futures market indicating a lower start for the broader market.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The shares of the client-to-cloud networking solutions provider received a shot in the arm from a positive analyst action.

Barclays upped the price target for Arista Networks’ stock to $179 from $151 and maintained an ‘Overweight rating,’ The Fly reported. The updated price target implied about 17% upside potential for the stock from its Thursday’s closing price.

Analysts at the firm noted that the Santa Clara, California-based company announced 2026 guidance higher than the consensus and guided its long-term revenue growth outlook to the mid-teens. They, however, believed that there is potential for upside to the company’s outlook, given "broad-based momentum."

The price target hike reflected an upward adjustment to Barclays’ estimates for the company. The firm said it remains positive on Arista shares.

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward the stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ (78/100), and the message volume continued to be ‘high.’

ANET sentiment and message volume as of 6 a.m. ET, Sept. 12 | source: Stocktwits

Artista Networks' stock has gained about 39% so far this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<