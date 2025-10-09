The stock has been in an upward swing, gaining in value every month since April 2025, with August seeing a whopping 83% surge.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) stock reached a three-and-a-half-year high of $13.39 on Thursday morning, as optimism around the company’s increasing transition from a Bitcoin miner to high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence infrastructure provider ran high.

At the time of writing, TeraWulf stock pared some of its gains, trading over 7% higher and ranking among the top five trending equity tickers on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day. Message volume improved to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ in 24 hours.

A bullish stocktwits user said TeraWulf stock reminded them of Nvidia in its early days, “moving from niche hardware to essential AI infrastructure”.

