As businesses deploy more advanced AI models across their operations, token costs are emerging as a key challenge for controlling spending.

AI tokenomics refers to the economics of using generative AI services, which are typically priced based on consumption rather than a fixed subscription fee.

Every prompt, query, image generation or AI-assisted coding task consumes tokens, which are units that measure the text and data processed by an AI model.

As employees and applications use AI more frequently, those token costs can accumulate rapidly.

Uber Technologies Inc.'s (UBER) reported AI budget blowout and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's warning about rising token costs are shining a spotlight on AI tokenomics, which is the economics of using and paying for AI at scale.

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Rising token costs are becoming increasingly important for enterprises. While AI providers continue to roll out more capable models and premium features, companies are discovering that widespread adoption can lead to unexpectedly large bills.

In Uber's case, employees consumed enough AI services to exhaust the company's annual budget allocation within four months, according to a report by The Information, prompting renewed scrutiny of AI spending and return on investment.

What Is AI Tokenomics?

AI tokenomics refers to the economics of using generative AI services, which are typically priced based on consumption rather than a fixed subscription fee.

Every prompt, query, image generation, or AI-assisted coding task consumes tokens, which are units that measure the text and data processed by an AI model. As employees and applications use AI more frequently, those token costs can accumulate rapidly.

Pricing varies across providers and models, but more advanced AI systems generally carry higher usage costs than smaller, less capable alternatives. As a result, enterprise AI spending can increase both as adoption expands and as companies deploy increasingly sophisticated models.

Sam Altman Says AI Token Costs Have Become A ‘Huge Issue’

According to a Toms Hardware report, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said during an interview last week that AI token costs have suddenly become a “huge issue.”

“People are really saying, you know, it’s kind of a meme now, but ‘My company spent my entire 2026 budget in Q1. Can you make this more efficient?’” he said, according to the report.

Altman added that OpenAI is working on bringing down costs with more of its models.

“I think we’ll have a lot of ways we can help people get more value for less spend. But that went from, at the beginning of this year, an issue that never came up to, all of a sudden, a huge issue,” he added.

The focus on token costs comes amid reports that Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has started canceling Claude Code licenses for its employees, instead turning to its in-house GitHub Copilot Command Line Interface (CLI).

Huang Sees Token Spending As A Productivity Investment

Not everyone sees rising token consumption as a problem. Some AI leaders argue that higher token usage can generate productivity gains that far outweigh the costs.

During an interview on the All-In Podcast in March this year, Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said that he would be alarmed if his employees didn’t consume tokens worth half their salaries.

“At the end of the year, I’m going to ask him how much did you spend in tokens. And [if] that person said $5,000, I will go ape something else. If that $500,000 engineer did not consume at least $250,000 worth of tokens, I am going to be deeply alarmed,” he said.

IO Fund analyst Beth Kindig said in March this year that Nvidia’s $20 billion acquisition of chip startup Groq will be the AI bellwether’s next revenue catalyst. She highlighted that the Groq acquisition is aimed at driving up token usage, which would boost the company’s revenue and profits.

The debate highlights a growing divide in the AI industry. While companies such as OpenAI are under pressure to reduce costs for customers, infrastructure providers like Nvidia benefit when token consumption rises.

For enterprises, however, the central question remains whether AI-driven productivity gains can outpace rapidly growing usage costs. As adoption accelerates, AI tokenomics is becoming one of the most important measures of the technology's real-world return on investment.

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