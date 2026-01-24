Previously, Tesla offered basic autopilot as a standard on new vehicle purchases, which included autosteer and traffic-aware cruise control.

The decision is expected to impact buyers of Model Y, Model 3 and the base variant of the Cybertruck.

All new car purchases now come standard with traffic aware cruise control alone.

FSD comes included in certain Tesla vehicles including the Model S, Model X and the more premium variant of the Cybertruck called the Cyberbeast.



Tesla (TSLA) has officially discontinued its basic driver assistance system Autopilot in the U.S. and Canada for new Model Y and Model 3 vehicles, in addition to the base variant of the Cybertruck.

All new car purchases now come standard with traffic aware cruise control alone. The feature allows to maintain a set driving speed and additionally, slows down or accelerates the vehicle as needed to maintain the following distance from the vehicle in front.

What If You Want Autosteer?

Upon ordering a new Model Y, Model 3 or a base variant Cybertruck in the U.S. now, buyers can choose to either purchase the company’s full self-driving technology for $8000 or subscribe to it on a monthly basis for $99 if they want autosteer functionality. Autosteer builds upon Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, keeping the vehicle in its driving lane when cruising at a set speed.

However, the option to buy FSD outright for $8000 also will end on Feb. 14, leaving buyers with solely the monthly subscription option afterwards.

Why The Decision?

Tesla’s decision to halt autopilot comes on the heels of California's Department of Motor Vehicles giving the EV-maker 60 days to comply with its demand for fixing the marketing around Autopilot.

In December, DMV decided that Tesla’s use of the terms “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving Capability” to describe its vehicles’ Advanced Driving Assistance Features (ADAS) is misleading and violates state law. Unless the company resolves the issues flagged within the time frame, it may face a 30-day suspension of its dealer license, the agency had said.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also announced earlier this month that the EV giant would stop selling its full self-driving driver assistance technology for a one-time charge and will make it available solely on a subscription basis instead.

FSD Subscription Price

This week, the CEO also warned that Tesla might hike the monthly subscription price of FSD from $99 as its capabilities improve. Tesla’s FSD currently requires active driver supervision but Tesla is hopeful that the technology will allow fully autonomous driving in time.

Earlier this week, Musk said in an interview that self-driving cars are "essentially solved” in the U.S. Tesla also currently operates a few Model Y vehicles equipped with FSD as autonomous robotaxis in Austin.

What About Model S, X and Cyberbeast?

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory while message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

TSLA stock has gained about 9% over the past 12 months.

