With summer travel season in full swing, Americans are once again on the move—but not in the

same ways as before. Rising hotel prices, limited availability in popular markets, and ongoing

volatility in the short-term rental landscape are prompting travelers to rethink how they plan and

pay for their vacations. Many are turning to structured alternatives that offer long-term access to

high-quality accommodations—without the uncertainty of fluctuating nightly rates or the

responsibility of managing vacation homes.



While legacy models of vacation ownership have often been misunderstood or stigmatized, the

category is undergoing a quiet transformation. To this point, Westgate Resorts, the Florida-

based hospitality group that recently announced the acquisition of VI Resorts, a longstanding

vacation club with locations across the western U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The deal adds 44

properties to Westgate’s portfolio, effectively tripling its reach and introducing a points-based

membership model alongside its existing offerings.



Flexible club systems—like the one VI Resorts has operated for decades—are resonating with a

new generation of travelers seeking consistency, quality, and convenience. These models offer

structured access to a network of resort properties, with fewer of the constraints or overhead

associated with traditional real estate ownership.



The move also reflects a broader trend: as the line between hospitality and real estate continues

to blur, companies are doubling down on curated access models that prioritize loyalty, flexibility,

and lifestyle alignment. In this case, Westgate has not only acquired VI Resorts’ property

network, but also the sales and operations infrastructure of Vacation Ownership Sales, bringing

more than 500 new employees into the fold and committing $4 million to upgrades in branding,

technology, and guest benefits.



Despite its newly expanded footprint across North America, Westgate remains anchored in

Florida, where it operates nine properties and maintains its corporate headquarters. This

acquisition extends that model outward—scaling the company’s access-focused approach

without abandoning its roots.



In a season shaped by record travel demand and rising costs, membership-based vacation

models are offering a more stable, value-driven alternative to the unpredictability of nightly rates

and the responsibilities of property ownership. As travelers seek out flexible options that

balance access with consistency, structured vacation programs are gaining renewed

relevance—particularly among those who view travel not just as leisure, but as part of a long-

term lifestyle strategy.



The recent acquisition of VI Resorts by Westgate is indicative of this evolution. Rather than

simply booking a room, more travelers are investing in predictable, high-quality experiences

across a network of destinations—reshaping how luxury and convenience are defined in today’s

travel economy.