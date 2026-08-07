Wendy’s heads into second-quarter earnings as a high-risk market battleground, with heavy short interest, retail short-squeeze bets, and profit concerns.

Wendy’s has drawn retail trader interest ahead of Q2 earnings, with high short interest fueling expectations of a potential short squeeze.

Analysts expect Q2 revenue of $557.7 million and EPS of $0.16, with mixed stock ratings.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits has turned ‘bullish’ for Wendy’s.

Wendy's (WEN) stock gained overnight ahead of its fiscal second-quarter (Q2) earnings as retail traders positioned for a potential short squeeze amid elevated bearish bets. Investors are weighing the impact of Project Fresh initiatives, stronger digital growth and global expansion against U.S. traffic challenges, inflation pressures and profit concerns.

Wendy’s Market Tension Builds Ahead Of Earnings

Wendy’s shares have attracted increased attention from retail traders as short sellers maintain a large position against the stock. Short interest represents about 30% of the available public float, according to Koyfin data.

Retail investors expect a sizable move following the earnings announcement on Friday. They are betting on stronger-than-expected results that could force bearish traders to cover positions quickly.

Wendy’s beat first-quarter earnings and revenue estimates, with adjusted EPS of $0.12 and revenue up 3.3% to $540.6 million. However, U.S. same-restaurant sales fell 7.8% as traffic declined, higher costs and weaker consumer demand pressured operations. Net income dropped to $22.7 million, while adjusted EBITDA declined 10.6%. International sales provided some relief, rising 6% during the quarter.

For Q2, analysts see $557.7 million in revenue and earnings of $0.16 per share, according to Fiscal AI data. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 15 recommend ‘Hold’, while 4 of them rate ‘Buy’. 5 of the analysts recommend ‘Sell’ on the stock.

Wendy's stock traded nearly 2% higher overnight, after tumbling 7% in the regular session on Thursday.

WEN’s Leadership Changes Signal Turnaround Push

Since its Q1 earnings, Wendy’s made a major executive change in July, naming Robert D. Wright as CEO after Ken Cook led the company’s early turnaround efforts as interim chief. The company is expanding internationally with a deal to open up to 1,000 restaurants in China over the next decade.

Wendy’s Q2 results are expected to benefit from new menu items, value deals, digital sales growth and international expansion. However, lower U.S. customer traffic, weaker breakfast sales, rising costs and turnaround spending could hurt profits.

What WEN Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for WEN rose to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ the previous day. The stock saw a 234% increase in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “Hertz went up 60% on a short squeeze based off better-than-expected earnings when it only has 29% short float. Meanwhile Wendy’s has 33% short float with a higher days to cover based off recent volume? Yeah, if the dividend yield is held and the numbers come in well, the shorts are absolutely sc***** tomorrow.”

Another user said, “Still holding my shares since safe Wendy times and bought 8$ calls for tomorrow.. we going to squeeze all the bears.”

A third user said, “Hopefully with the combined good earnings and the exposure from the #1 trending equates to one big push and this finally gets the squeeze we all been patiently waiting for.”

WEN stock has declined 11% year-to-date.

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