The rally showed that investors are paying more attention to fast-growing healthcare and digital media companies.

Iovance Biotherapeutics reported strong Q2 results, with revenue reaching $99.3 million on rising Amtagvi demand.

FDA granted Replimune accelerated approval for TUDRIQEV (RP1) combined with nivolumab for advanced melanoma.

Roku stock hit a four-year high of $150.61 after reporting record Q2 results as revenue surged 22%.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA), Replimune (REPL), and Roku (ROKU) stocks reached new 52-week highs on Thursday on growing confidence in cancer treatment commercialization, regulatory progress, and improving digital advertising economics.

Iovance stock soared 43%, Replimune climbed nearly 9%, and Roku gained 2%.

Iovance’s Biotech Momentum Builds

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock hit a yearly high of $6.39 after the company reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter (Q2) results. Revenue reached $99.3 million, supported by rising demand for Amtagvi, its tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy for cancer patients.

U.S. sales of the treatment rose 66% to $91 million, and higher profit margins led the company to review its yearly outlook. Demand for Amtagvi is growing as more doctors become aware of the therapy, marketing expands, and more treatment centers begin offering it.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day.

Replimune Shares Rally On RP1 Confidence

Replimune stock hit a 52-week high of $13.90 on momentum around its advanced melanoma therapy, RP1. After markets closed on Thursday, the company said the FDA has granted accelerated approval of TUDRIQEV (RP1) combined with nivolumab.

The approval covers adults with advanced cutaneous melanoma that has worsened after prior anti-PD-1 treatment.

The decision was based on results from the IGNYTE trial, where the therapy combination delivered a 24% response rate and a median response duration of 14 months. Continued approval depends on successful completion of confirmatory late-stage studies.

Retail sentiment around the stock, however, turned to ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day.

Roku Shares Surge As Record Q2 Results Fuel Investor Optimism

Roku stock reached a four-year high of $150.61 after a strong Q2, posting record profit while continuing to expand its streaming platform, advertising business, and subscription offerings. Roku delivered $1.35 billion in revenue, a 22% year-on-year increase.

Platform revenue climbed 25% to $1.22 billion, supported by gains in advertising and subscriptions. The company also achieved record net income of $164 million, adjusted EBITDA of $254 million, and free cash flow of $704 million. Roku’s advertising segment remained a major growth engine, bringing in $673 million in revenue, up 25%.

On June 15, Fox Corp. (FOXA, FOX) and Roku announced a final agreement for Fox to acquire Roku. Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day.

So far this year, IOVA stock has surged 127%, while REPL and ROKU stocks have gained 32% and 38%, respectively.

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