AMD Chairperson and CEO Lisa Su met with senior leadership from Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix in South Korea to bolster supply chain ties and expand AMD’s artificial intelligence research footprint.

Lisa Su reportedly met with SK Hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung and Samsung Electronics DS Division chief Jun Young-hyun to expand high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and supply chain collaboration.

Su engaged with 13 local South Korean AI startups to promote integration into AMD’s ROCm software platform, aimed at challenging Nvidia’s market dominance.

AMD outlined plans to launch an AI Center of Excellence in South Korea, hiring hundreds of local researchers following a memorandum of understanding with the science ministry.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) CEO Lisa Su traveled to South Korea on Wednesday to reinforce semiconductor supply chain partnerships and broaden the company’s artificial intelligence hardware and software footprint in the region, according to South Korean news outlet The Chosun Daily.

The outreach comes as AMD intensifies competition with Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) in the rapidly growing market for AI accelerators, which rely heavily on advanced memory components and specialized software platforms.

AMD stock slipped about 0.6% on Wednesday.

Memory And Supply Chain Alliances

During her visit, Su met with key South Korean semiconductor leadership, including Kwak Noh-jung, chief executive of SK Hynix Inc., and Jun Young-hyun, head of Samsung Electronics Co.’s Device Solutions Division, The Chosun Daily reported.

The meetings centered on securing and expanding partnerships for high-bandwidth memory (HBM), an essential component used in AI accelerators to execute high-speed, large-scale computational tasks. Industry analysts also view Samsung as a viable potential partner for foundry chip manufacturing.

Speaking at a media briefing in Seoul, Su highlighted the critical role local suppliers play in the company’s global operations, saying Samsung and SK Hynix remain key partners on which AMD relies heavily.

Expanding The ROCm Software Ecosystem

In addition to discussions with major memory manufacturers, Su hosted a meeting with representatives from 13 South Korean AI startups and technology firms, including FuriosaAI, DeepX, Fadu, and Upstage.

The gathering focused on integrating local hardware and software developers into AMD’s open-source ROCm platform—an initiative designed to provide an alternative to Nvidia’s dominant CUDA software architecture.

Later in the day, Su attended the "AMD Gamer Day" event in Seoul's Yongsan District, reiterating the company's commitment to graphics processing unit (GPU) development alongside its enterprise AI push.

Investment In Local AI Research Hub

AMD is also moving forward with plans to bolster South Korea’s domestic technology sector. Following a memorandum of understanding signed with the Ministry of Science and ICT in July, Su detailed plans to establish an AMD AI Center of Excellence in the country.

The proposed research facility is expected to employ hundreds of AI researchers dedicated to advancing next-generation computing technologies and supporting the local tech ecosystem.

AMD Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘neutral’ with ‘normal’ message volumes.

AMD stock has gained about 205% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<