A Reddit-driven rally and a leadership overhaul fueled a short squeeze this week.

The “meme-stock” rally lifted the stock 18% from Monday's 12-year low.

Investor sentiment improved after Wendy's appointed two former Potbelly executives as its new CEO and CFO.

In Reddit's WallStreetBets, traders viewed the stock as both undervalued and heavily shorted.

The Wendy’s Co. (WEN) stock is headed towards the third straight week of gains as a retail trading frenzy on Reddit transformed the beaten-down fast-food stock into one of the market's biggest comeback stories, triggering a powerful short squeeze after a management shake-up.

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The push facilitated the stock’s sharp recovery from a 12-year low on Monday, with the stock gaining 18% over the past four days.

WEN Leadership Shift Sparks Optimism

Investor optimism grew after Wendy's appointed two former Potbelly executives as its new CEO and CFO, signaling a concerted effort to turn the struggling fast-food chain around. The leadership changes quickly caught traders' attention, prompting a search for a potential comeback story.

Enthusiasm surrounding the executive appointments quickly spread to retail trading communities on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum and Stocktwits. Traders viewed Wendy's as both a deeply discounted value stock and a potential short-squeeze opportunity because of its elevated short interest. The surge in buying activity sent shares sharply higher, increased trading volumes, and contributed to heightened market volatility.

Investors are also keeping an eye on activist investor Nelson Peltz and Trian Fund Management. Some believe the leadership changes could lead to bigger company changes or even a possible buyout. While there is no confirmation, the speculation has helped boost interest in the stock.

Many investors on Reddit also believe the stock is trading well below its true value and see it as a value investment rather than just a “meme stock”. Unlike many companies that have previously become meme-stock favorites, Wendy's continues to generate free cash flow and maintains a long history of dividend payments.

Wendy’s stock traded more than 2% lower overnight heading into Friday.

Stocktwits Poll Shows Retail Loading Up WEN

A Stocktwits poll showed that retail traders remained overwhelmingly bullish on Wendy's despite Thursday's pullback. About 60% of respondents said they were buying into the dip, while 13% planned to hold their existing position. Only 7% said they were either trimming their position or selling, highlighting strong retail optimism.

WEN Momentum Faces Fundamental Test

Although the stock has staged an impressive recovery, Wendy's still faces operational challenges, including weaker customer demand and higher costs.

Wendy’s reported a 5.5% drop in global sales during the first quarter, largely because sales at its existing U.S. restaurants weakened. Profit margins were also squeezed by lower customer traffic and higher food expenses. U.S. same-store sales fell 7.8% in the quarter, worsening from a 2.8% decline a year earlier.

WEN Retail Traders View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory. The stock saw a whopping 20,088% increase in message volume over the past week with a 37% rise in watchers.

A user said, “hold. Don't sell. Wait til $25.”

Another user said, “great[get] ready for some action. Best part is that this stock isn’t going anywhere.”

WEN stock has declined 12% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<