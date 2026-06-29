The stock received a boost from retail traders, a short squeeze, new leadership, Russell index inclusion and bullish sentiment.

Wendy's stock extended gains after its best week in six years, fueled by a Reddit-driven short squeeze.

The stock has gained addition to the Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index effective June 29.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits is at an all-time high.

The Wendy's Co. (WEN) stock gained overnight after posting its best week in six years, attracting heightened attention from investors and retail traders amid online discussions that fueled expectations of a potential short-term rally ahead of the July 4 holiday.

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WEN Retail Traders Target Short Sellers

Buying gained steam after a Reddit post urging investors to "Save Wendy's" gained widespread attention on the WallStreetBets forum. With short interest jumping to 26.4%, a surge in retail buying forced many bearish traders to cover their positions, adding further upward pressure on the stock.

Although social media fueled much of the excitement, investors also welcomed the appointment of Steve Cirulis, who previously worked alongside CEO Bob Wright during Potbelly's successful turnaround. Some investors viewed the executive reunion as a potential catalyst for improving Wendy's long-term operating performance, giving retail traders an additional reason to back the stock.

Also, Wendy's was added to the Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index as part of its regular index update, which will take effect when U.S. markets open on June 29.

The recent rally has eased pressure on shareholders, but sustaining those gains will likely depend on the company’s ability to translate renewed investor enthusiasm into stronger restaurant traffic and improved financial results.

Wendy's stock traded more than 1% overnight heading into Monday.

Challenges Facing WEN

Wendy's global sales fell 5.5% in the fiscal first quarter, mainly due to declines at existing U.S. restaurants. The company’s profit margins at its U.S. restaurants were hurt by fewer customer visits, higher food costs, and rising wages.

U.S. same-store sales declined 7.8% during Q1, compared with a 2.8% decline in the same period a year earlier. Wendy’s fresh-beef-focused menu leaves it particularly exposed to fluctuations in commodity costs.

To offset domestic pressures, Wendy’s is pursuing growth overseas. The company recently said it is planning to open up to 1,000 restaurants in China.

What Are WEN Retail Traders Saying

Activity on Stocktwits has centered on a "Wendependence Day" campaign, with retail sentiment hitting an all-time high and remaining in ‘extremely bullish’ territory. The stock saw a 272% increase in message volume in 24 hours.

A user said, “So much bullish sentiment and opportunity for short covering it could rapidly explode huge gains not the measly 9.80 retest i mentioned that is just my modest and logical number for tommorow im buying the dips and holding.”

Another user said, “At this sub $8 price, meme stock or not, it is a good investment. It is still very profitable and has a lot of potential for international expansion.”

A third user exclaimed, “WENDEPENDENCE DAY!!!!”

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WEN stock has tumbled over 6% year-to-date.

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