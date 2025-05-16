The WEMIX Foundation’s Q1 2025 report reveals a 3.9 million supply boost, no new burns, and continued deflation via halving.

WEMIX (WEMIX) Foundation have just published an Q1 2025 quarterly report. The big picture? They issued 3.9 million WEMIX this quarter to bring their total supply to 1 billion after issuing additional tokens in the past.

Another 44M was released into circulating supply via their monthly reward (PMR) system, and the foundation (WEMIX) reduced its own holdings by 1.2M, presumably to be used for development or funding.

Remember that huge token burn in July? They burned 434 million WEMIX (40% of supply) and transitioned to halvining. Since then, they have abandoned some of the smaller burn programs, and now concentrate on their self-imposed supply cap.

Which meant no burns this quarter.

Part of the reason is because of how they are deploying their tokens - about 400,000 WEMIX toward ecosystem development - which is in line with the categories they set out in their revised white paper. They did not< sell new tokens on exchanges or conduct any fundraising in the quarter, implying that all additional tokens are reaching the market through existing ecosystem channels.

They include the usual disclaimers about rounding and possible data discrepancies, but they are clearly making an effort to be transparent. Understandable given their past - they have taken steps with vesting plans and supply limits to alleviate inflation concerns.

Bottom line Q1: flat supply growth, no direct exchange sales and continued traction on their post-Brioche deflationary model.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.