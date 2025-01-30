Webuy Global Stock Delists On Nasdaq After Non-Compliance: Retail’s Still Hopeful

Sentiment on Stocktwits was mixed following the announcement.

Webuy Global Stock Delists On Nasdaq After Non-Compliance: Retail’s Still Hopeful
Author
Stocktwits Inc
| First Published Jan 30, 2025, 3:11 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 3:11 PM IST

Shares of Webuy Global ($WBUY) were in suspension on Wednesday after the company announced it received a delisting notice from Nasdaq, with retail sentiment divided.

On Tuesday, Webuy said it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq indicating that the company has not regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550, which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. Following a delisting determination, with the trading of the company's Class A ordinary shares were suspended on Jan 29.

The company was planning to appeal Nasdaq's determination by requesting a hearing before a 'Nasdaq Hearings Panel.' After the suspension, the Company’s Class A ordinary shares are expected to trade on OTC pending the panel’s decision after the hearing to reinstate its listing on Nasdaq.

Sentiment on Stocktwits appeared mixed with some commenters still hopeful the company would bounce back.

Webuy recently announced its advancement on the next phase of Nvidia’s AI Accelerator Program, aimed at advancing the company’s AI capabilities and enhancing its offerings. The program is supported by Singapore’s Economic Development Board; Tribe, an Asian blockchain accelerator; and Digital Industry Singapore. 

Last month, the company also announced a pricing of a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to buy about  21.1 million Class A ordinary shares in a registered direct offering for $0.1756 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering amounted to about $3.7 million.

Webuy stock lost 71% in valye in the last one year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Whirlpool Stock Slides After Q4 Revenue Miss, Lower 2025 Guidance: Retail Sentiment Sours

Whirlpool Stock Slides After Q4 Revenue Miss, Lower 2025 Guidance: Retail Sentiment Sours

Brinker Stock Soars To All-Time High On Q4 Earnings Beat With Chili's Strong Comeback: Retail’s Elated

Brinker Stock Soars To All-Time High On Q4 Earnings Beat With Chili's Strong Comeback: Retail’s Elated

Las Vegas Sands Stock Rises On Q4 Mixed Earnings: Retail's Upbeat

Las Vegas Sands Stock Rises On Q4 Mixed Earnings: Retail's Upbeat

VF Corp Stock Slips Despite Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

VF Corp Stock Slips Despite Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Victoria's Secret Stock Slips On CFO Departure, Narrowed EPS Guidance: Retail’s Cautious

Victoria's Secret Stock Slips On CFO Departure, Narrowed EPS Guidance: Retail’s Cautious

Recent Stories

Tamil Nadu weather update THESE districts to get heavy rainfall check full forecast here gcw

Tamil Nadu weather update: THESE districts to get heavy rainfall | Check full forecast here

WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon compared dmn

WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon compared

Bengaluru: Two Leopard sightings in Yelahanka, stray dog found devoured, officials urge caution (WATCH) vkp

Bengaluru: Two Leopard sightings in Yelahanka, stray dog found devoured, officials urge caution (WATCH)

Christopher Nolan teams up with Benny Safdie again for 'The Odyssey'; Read on NTI

Christopher Nolan teams up with Benny Safdie again for ‘The Odyssey’; Read on

5 skiers killed in two avalanches in French Alps, four Norwegian nationals among the victims anr

5 skiers killed in two avalanches in French Alps, four Norwegian nationals among the victims

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon