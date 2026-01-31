Webull’s stock slid over 3% on Friday, to clock an all-time low of $6.96 in intra-day trading.

Webull Corp. (BULL) shares garnered significant retail attention on Friday after the stock slid over 3% to clock an all-time low of $6.96 in intra-day trading.

BULL stock has lost about 91% of its value from its 52-week high of $79.56.

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BULL shares has been in the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

What’s Retail Saying?

Despite the steep drop, one user said the company had an attractive risk/ reward ratio that cannot be ignored. The user said that even if it was stuck in the $6-$7 range for a while, the stock could ‘easily 5x this year.’

One bullish user called the stock price drop a classic "de-SPAC" divergence where sentiment tanks even when numbers are good. The user said the company's numbers are good even as the price tanks.

However, one bearish user said BULL shares would tank to become a penny stock next month.

Sports Betting

On Jan. 27, Webull announced that it has launched ‘zero-commission’ sports prediction markets through its partnership with Kalshi, for major sporting events.

The online investment platform said it will offer event contracts across sports, economic indicators, cryptocurrency, and other markets with zero commission trading, though exchange fees still apply.

"Sports prediction markets represent a natural extension of how our users already interact with markets," said Anthony Denier, Group President & U.S. CEO at Webull, at the time.

In April 2025, Webull completed its merger with SK Growth Opportunities Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

Shares of BULL have declined by over 38% in the past year.

