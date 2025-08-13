Webtoon Entertainment saw retail chatter rocket 4,500% in 24 hours after its partnership with Disney to bring iconic comics from the Disney, Marvel, 20th Century Studios, and Star Wars brands to its mobile vertical-scroll format.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index hit a fresh record high, closing 1.39% higher at 21,681.90 on Tuesday. Webtoon Entertainment, Stran & Company, and ZenaTech saw the highest retail chatter on Stocktwits among tech companies in the last 24 hours. Here’s a detailed analysis of how retail responded to the three stocks in the news:

1. Webtoon Entertainment Inc. (WBTN): The storytelling platform saw retail chatter rocket 4,500% in 24 hours after its partnership with Disney to bring iconic comics from the Disney, Marvel, 20th Century Studios, and Star Wars brands to Webtoon’s mobile vertical-scroll format. The company also reported better-than-expected second-quarter (Q2) earnings.

Retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ (93/100) from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day. Message volume improved to ‘extremely high’ (93/100) from ‘normal’ levels in the last 24 hours.

WBTN’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:15 a.m. ET on Aug. 13, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Webtoon Entertainment stock traded over 37% higher in Wednesday’s premarket.

2. Stran & Company Inc. (SWAG): The marketing solutions provider saw retail chatter increase 2,400% in 24 hours after the company reported a 95.2% year-on-year (YoY) surge in second-quarter revenue to $32.6 million.

Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ (84/100) from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘extremely high’ (81/100) from ‘low’ levels in the last 24 hours.

SWAG’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:15 a.m. ET on Aug. 13, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Stran & Company stock traded over 14% higher in Wednesday’s premarket.

3. ZenaTech Inc. (ZENA): The Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) provider saw its retail chatter rise 2,077% in 24 hours. The company reported a staggering 503% YoY jump in revenue in Q2 on Tuesday.

Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘neutral’ (48/100) from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. Message volume jumped to ‘high’ (65/100) from ‘extremely low’ levels in the last 24 hours.

ZENA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:15 a.m. ET on Aug. 13, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

ZenaTech stock traded over 3% lower in Wednesday’s premarket.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.