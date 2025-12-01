The Palo Alto, California-based automated digital wealth management firm raised $486 million through the IPO, with 34.6 million shares on offer.

Wealthfront was co-founded in 2008 by Andy Rachleff and Dan Carroll.

The fintech company offers a wide range of products, including cash management, investing, borrowing, and financial planning solutions.

Wealthfront had $88 billion in platform assets at the end of July 2025, with cash management accounting for $47 billion, and the remaining in investment advisory.

Wealthfront Corp.’s (WLTH) shares made a tepid debut on Nasdaq on Friday, listing at $14 apiece.

At the time of writing, Wealthfront shares were hovering at $14.15, or 1% higher compared to the issue price of $14.

What Does Wealthfront Do?

The fintech company offers a wide range of products, including cash management, investing, borrowing, and financial planning solutions. It uses automation to offer professionally managed portfolios at a low cost. While the industry average for human advisors is typically an annual fee of 1% of assets under management, Wealthfront charges 0.25%.

“We think the best way to deliver financial products at scale is through automated infrastructure. It lowers our costs, allowing us to share the savings with our clients, and improves the client experience,” said Wealthfront CEO David Fortunato in a letter to investors.

Wealthfront’s Financial Metrics

According to Wealthfront’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company’s revenue stood at $339 million during the 12 months ending July 31, growing at a pace of 26% year-on-year.

Wealthfront is also profitable — the company’s net income during this period stood at $123 million, with a net income margin of 36%.

As of July 31, 2025, Wealthfront had $88 billion in platform assets, with cash management accounting for $47 billion, and the remaining in investment advisory. Its platform asset grew at a pace of 24% YoY during this period, the company said.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<