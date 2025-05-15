Waymo stated that it has updated the ADS software, and all affected vehicles were repaired by Dec. 26.

Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) robotaxi unit, Waymo LLC, is recalling 1,212 of its vehicles, citing concerns about potential collision with certain roadway barriers, U.S. auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

The recalled vehicles operate on the company’s fifth-generation automated driving system (ADS) and have software versions released before Nov. 7. The software may cause the vehicles to collide with chains, gates, or other gate-like roadway barriers, increasing the risk of injury. However, the company said in a report filed with NHTSA that no injuries were identified.

The recall follows an investigation by the NHTSA in May 2024 following 22 reports of unexpected driving behaviors, including 17 collisions.

The company started implementing software improvements to its fleet after the probe began culminating in a software release dated Nov.7. The latest software version was deployed across all of its fleet by Dec. 26.

However, on May 1, Waymo’s Safety Board decided to conduct a recall on software before the 11/7/2024 driverless software release “to fulfill relevant regulatory reporting obligations.”

Waymo currently operates 1,500 robotaxis in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Austin. In 2026, the company plans to launch services in Atlanta, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

Earlier this month, the company announced that it is investing in American manufacturing. With its partner Magna, it will build a new autonomous vehicle factory in Metro Phoenix, where it will build thousands of Jaguar I-PACE vehicles equipped with its fully autonomous technology.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Alphabet fell from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume fell from ‘extremely high’ to ‘high’ levels.

GOOG's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:05 a.m. ET on May 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

GOOG stock is down by about 16% this year and more than 6% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<