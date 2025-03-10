Wayfair Stock Surges After Report Of Tech Layoffs: Retail Sentiment Subdued

Sentiment on Stocktwits ended Friday in the ‘neutral’ zone.

Wayfair Stock Surges After Report Of Tech Layoffs: Retail Sentiment Subdued
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 10, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (W) surged more than 6% on Friday as the furniture retailer reportedly cut 340 technology-related jobs as part of its reorganization, but retail sentiment remained subdued.

The Wall Street Journal reported the move to cut jobs is also aimed at the company’s plan to use generative AI following its shift to a cloud-based computing environment.

Wayfair will see charges between $33 million to $38 million as a result of these cuts.

The company is reportedly also shutting its technology development center in Austin, Texas that will also provide some additional savings.

“With the foundation of this transformation now in place, our technology needs have shifted,” Wayfair reportedly said in a blog post. “To best support Wayfair’s next phase of growth, we must refocus our resources, streamline our operations and ensure our teams are structured for long-term success.”

Sentiment on Stocktwits ended Friday in the ‘neutral’ zone. Message volume was in the ‘extremely low’ territory.

Screenshot 2025-03-10 at 1.47.51 PM.png W sentiment meter and message volume on March 10

One bullish watcher predicted that the march towards $40 had begun.

Boston-based Wayfair reported earnings per share of $0.22 in its most recent quarter, beating estimates by 64.8%, according to Stocktwits data.

“The home goods industry is inherently cyclical, but the past few years have been particularly volatile,” the company stated in a shareholder letter in February. “A confluence of macroeconomic factors - shifts in discretionary spending post-pandemic, supply chain disruptions, and historically high mortgage rates - have significantly impacted the housing market and, in turn, our category.”

Wayfair stock is down 21% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SpringWorks Therapeutics Leads Biotech Pack In Weekly Retail Follower Surge: What's Fueling Interest?

SpringWorks Therapeutics Leads Biotech Pack In Weekly Retail Follower Surge: What's Fueling Interest?

Cleveland-Cliffs, Gold Resource, American Battery, Kinross Gold, Vale: Top 5 Metals And Mining Stocks Buzzing On Stocktwits Last Week

Cleveland-Cliffs, Gold Resource, American Battery, Kinross Gold, Vale: Top 5 Metals And Mining Stocks Buzzing On Stocktwits Last Week

Williams-Sonoma Stock Rises On S&P 500 Addition Ahead of Q4 Earnings: Retail’s On The Sidelines

Williams-Sonoma Stock Rises On S&P 500 Addition Ahead of Q4 Earnings: Retail’s On The Sidelines

Zscaler, Pure Storage, PSQ Holdings And More: 5 Tech Stocks That Saw Brisk Activity On Stocktwits Last Week

Zscaler, Pure Storage, PSQ Holdings And More: 5 Tech Stocks That Saw Brisk Activity On Stocktwits Last Week

TSMC Posts Strong Start To 2025 With 39% Revenue Surge In 2 Months, Retail Cheers Despite Trump Tariff Worries

TSMC Posts Strong Start To 2025 With 39% Revenue Surge In 2 Months, Retail Cheers Despite Trump Tariff Worries

Recent Stories

India wins Champions Trophy 2025: Indian players react after clinching the title against New Zealand in final HRD

India Wins Champions Trophy 2025: Indian players react after clinching the title against New Zealand in final

Yogurt Vs Curd: Know key difference, make informed choice; Read NOW ATG

Yogurt Vs Curd: Know key difference, make informed choice; Read NOW

India Wins Champions Trophy 2025: Former Indian players reacts after the Men in Blue's title win against NZ HRD

India Wins Champions Trophy 2025: Former Indian players reacts after the Men in Blue's title win against NZ

Rajasthan SHOCKER! Police Constable arrested for allegedly raping pregnant woman in Jaipur hotel anr

Rajasthan SHOCKER! Police constable arrested for allegedly raping pregnant woman in Jaipur hotel

Garlic to camphor: 5 natural and chemical-free mosquito repellent tips gcw

Garlic to camphor: 5 natural and chemical-free mosquito repellent tips

Recent Videos

Champions Trophy 2025: Actor Shahid Kapoor Congratulates Team India, Calls Victory 'Fantastic'

Champions Trophy 2025: Actor Shahid Kapoor Congratulates Team India, Calls Victory 'Fantastic'

Video Icon
Man Climbs Big Ben Tower With Palestinian Flag, Arrested | Asianet Newsable

Man Climbs Big Ben Tower With Palestinian Flag, Arrested | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final Highlights: India TRIUMPHS Over New Zealand!

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final Highlights: India TRIUMPHS Over New Zealand!

Video Icon
Manchester United vs Arsenal Highlights ⚽: Thrilling 1-1 DRAW! 🔥

Manchester United vs Arsenal Highlights ⚽: Thrilling 1-1 DRAW! 🔥

Video Icon
Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor Set Lollapalooza India on Fire After Nadaniyaan Release

Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor Set Lollapalooza India on Fire After Nadaniyaan Release

Video Icon