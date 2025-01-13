Wayfair Plans Germany Exit, Job Cuts: Retail Sentiment Improves

The company will likely book $102 million to $111 million in charges made up of employee-related costs and non-cash charges

Wayfair Plans Germany Exit, Job Cuts: Retail Sentiment Improves
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 7:43 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 7:43 AM IST

Shares of the U.S.-based company rose on Friday as furniture retailer Wayfair ($W) announced it will lay off 730 people as part of its plans to exit operations in Germany and focus on core business, lifting retail sentiment.

The job cuts amount to about 3% of its global workforce, according to media reports. 

According to a Reuters report, Wayfair has been struggling with sluggish demand from price-sensitive consumers.

The company will likely book $102 million to $111 million in charges made up of employee-related costs and non-cash charges during the process of closing down fasciitis and operations, added the report.

“Scaling our market share and improving our unit economics in the German market has proven challenging due to factors such as the weak macroeconomic conditions for our category in Germany, the lower maturity of our offering, our current brand awareness, and our limited scale,” founder and CEO Niraj Shah reportedly said in an employee memo, CNBC reported.

Wayfair had been operating in Germany for 15 years, but it made up a “low single digit percentage” of Wayfair’s revenue, customers and orders, Gulliver told CBNC.

Sentiment on the Stockwits was ‘bullish’ compared to ‘neutral’ a week ago. Message volumes improved to ‘high’ category.

Screenshot 2025-01-13 at 7.21.22 AM.png W sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 12 as of 8:30 pm ET

Boston-based Wayfair reported earnings per share of $0.22 in its most recent quarter, beating estimates by 64.8%, according to Stocktwits data.

Wayfair stock is down 4.87% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Apple Analyst Warns Of ‘Challenging Hurdles’ For Tech Giant In 2025 But Retail Mood Brightens After Recent Stock Weakness

Apple Analyst Warns Of ‘Challenging Hurdles’ For Tech Giant In 2025 But Retail Mood Brightens After Recent Stock Weakness

PG&E Stock Sinks To 6-Month Low As LA Wildfires Likely Among California’s Costliest, But Retail Shows No Panic

PG&E Stock Sinks To 6-Month Low As LA Wildfires Likely Among California’s Costliest, But Retail Shows No Panic

Cancer Drug Maker Iovance Tumbles Toward Worst Week Since November, But Retail Feels Macro Selloff Overblown

Cancer Drug Maker Iovance Tumbles Toward Worst Week Since November, But Retail Feels Macro Selloff Overblown

Stocktwits Poll: Retail Investors Bet RR Stock Will Have Most Upside In 2025 Among Robotics Players

Stocktwits Poll: Retail Investors Bet RR Stock Will Have Most Upside In 2025 Among Robotics Players

Global Business Travel Group Stock Falls On DOJ’s Lawsuit To Block Acquisition Of CWT Holdings

Global Business Travel Group Stock Falls On DOJ’s Lawsuit To Block Acquisition Of CWT Holdings

Recent Stories

Game Changer Box-office collection Day 3: Ram Charan starrer earns THIS; Read on ATG

Game Changer Box-office collection Day 3: Ram Charan starrer earns THIS; Read on

Tiku Talsania's daughter Shikha Talsani shares health update after actor suffers heart attack; Read on NTI

Tiku Talsania's daughter Shikha Talsani shares health update after actor suffers heart attack; Read on

Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 trendy rangoli designs for harvest festival ATG

Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 trendy rangoli designs for harvest festival

Dhanashree Verma shares photo with mom amid divorce speculation with Yuzvendra Chahal; Read on ATG

Dhanashree Verma shares photo with mom amid divorce speculation with Yuzvendra Chahal; Read on

BSNL Yearly Recharge Plans for 2025: Know annual prepaid plans with unlimited calling, benefits and more RBA

BSNL Yearly Recharge Plans for 2025: Know annual prepaid plans with unlimited calling, benefits and more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon