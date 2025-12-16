Energous secured a major regulatory approval for its PowerBridge Pro Directional wireless power transmitter in Europe.

The clearance expands the EU-certified lineup to include both PowerBridge Lite and PowerBridge Pro transmitters.

Energous received approvals across the 865 MHz and 918 MHz bands.

Last month, the company reported third-quarter revenue of $1.3 million, up from about $0.2 million a year earlier.

Energous Corp. stock surged in early Tuesday trade before swinging down sharply by 7% in a highly volatile session, after the company secured a major regulatory green light in Europe for its PowerBridge Pro Directional wireless power transmitter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

At the time of writing, WATT stock slumped to its lowest levels in over eight months.

The clearance expands the EU-certified lineup to include both PowerBridge Lite and PowerBridge Pro transmitters, enabling sales throughout the EU and the U.K. It also received approvals across the 865 MHz and 918 MHz bands.

“EU certification of our PowerBridge Pro marks a major milestone in Energous’ roadmap for global expansion. By meeting strict EU regulatory standards, we are positioned to carry the same momentum we’ve seen with Fortune 10 deployments in the U.S. in the European market, enabling enterprises to scale wireless power infrastructures across their supply chains,” said Mallorie Burak, CEO and CFO of Energous.

2025 Developments

Last month, the company reported third-quarter revenue of $1.3 million, up from about $0.2 million a year earlier. Gross margin improved to 36% from 35% while net loss narrowed to $2.1 million from a net loss of $3.4 million. This represented the lowest quarterly net loss for the company in a decade.

As of November 11, the company reported a confirmed order backlog of $4.1 million, with shipments expected over the next twelve months. In August, it completed a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of its common stock.

In June, the company announced a partnership with a Fortune 10 retailer to deploy PowerBridge Pro transmitters across roughly 4,700 U.S. locations to support real-time asset tracking and inventory management.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day earlier, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said the European approval was “huge news.”

Read also: CoreWeave Stock Has Been Unable To Reclaim Its 50-DMA Since November – What Are The Factors At Play?



For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<