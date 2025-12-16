According to the platform data, Warsh has a 48% chance of being nominated by President Trump for the Fed Chair position, while Hassett ranks second at 38%.

Former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh is now the favorite of bettors for the position of Fed Chair on prediction platform Kalshi, days after reports of pushback from President Donald Trump’s allies against Kevin Hassett for the central bank’s top job.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Warsh now leads the charts on Kalshi, taking a lead over White House National Economic Council Director Hassett. Warsh has a 48% chance of being nominated by President Trump for the Fed Chair position, while Hassett is second at 38%.

Kalshi prediction market bets on Fed Chair pick on Dec. 16 | Kalshi

Polymarket users think there is a 92% chance that President Trump won’t announce the Fed Chair nominee by Dec. 31, 2025. However, Warsh has a narrow lead over Hassett here, too. The former Fed Governor has a 4.1% chance, while Hassett has a 3.7% chance, according to Polymarket data.

Polymarket prediction market bets on Fed Chair pick on Dec. 16 | Polymarket

Pushback Against Hassett

Senior figures in the Trump administration have reportedly pushed back against Hassett being named as the next Fed Chair. Some advisors expressed concerns that this would undermine the Fed’s independence and unsettle bond markets because of Hassett’s closeness to the White House.

Last week, President Trump stated that Warsh was his top choice, but added that Hassett remains in contention, too. “You have Kevin and Kevin,” the President said.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<