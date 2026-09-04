Bloom Energy and Cheniere Energy are two of the most likely inclusions in the benchmark index, according to Stephens analyst Melissa Roberts.

If they make the cut, the two companies will be the first energy inclusions in the index since 2022.

Bloom and Cheniere are the largest companies by market value that are eligible for inclusion in the index, with market values of about $60 billion, well above the current minimum requirement of $22.7 billion.

Apart from BE and LNG, Roberts has reportedly named Astera Labs and Everpure among the top candidates for admission to the index.

The S&P 500 rebalancing for the third quarter is due at the end of the month, with announcements expected on Friday. As per market participants and investors, two energy companies are likely to make the list.

Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) and Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) are two of the most likely inclusions in the benchmark index, according to Stephens analyst Melissa Roberts, a report from Barron’s said.

If they make the cut, the two companies will be the first energy inclusions in the index since 2022.

Why Are BE, LNG Likely To Be Included In The S&P 500 In Q3?

The energy sector has boomed in recent months due to the ongoing energy supply crunch amid the Iran war.

In a note to clients, Roberts said she expects two or three changes in the index to be announced along with the rebalancing.

Bloom and Cheniere are the largest companies by market value that are eligible for inclusion in the index, with market values of about $60 billion, well above the current minimum requirement of $22.7 billion.

As of Thursday’s close, Bloom Energy has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, as per data from Robinhood. Cheniere has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion.

According to Roberts, Cheniere has been eligible for some time and could finally be added this quarter, given the strength in the energy sector this year.

What Is The Eligibility Criteria To Be Included In The S&P 500 Index?

To qualify for inclusion in the S&P 500, a company must be based in the U.S., have a market capitalization of at least $22.7 billion, have positive GAAP earnings in the latest quarter and cumulatively over the past four quarters, and have at least 10% of its shares available to the public.

It must also meet minimum liquidity and trading-volume requirements, have been publicly traded for at least 12 months, issue common stock, and meet S&P’s requirements on multiple share classes.

What’s The Advantage Of S&P 500 Inclusion?

Companies added to the S&P 500 command prestige and often see their stock price rise after the announcement.

For instance, Marvell Technology (MRVL), which was included in the index on June 22, saw its stock jump about 9% immediately after the announcement.

The companies also benefit from index funds buying as part of requirements. As per Barron’s, an estimated 30% or more of the S&P 500 is held by index funds.

Which Other Companies Are Likely To Make It To The S&P 500?

Apart from BE and LNG, Roberts has reportedly named Astera Labs Inc. (ALAB) and Everpure Inc. (P) as being among the top candidates for admission into the index.

Other possible companies that can make the cut include are Credo Technology Group Holdings Ltd. (CRDO), Heico Corp. (HEI), Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT), and Royalty Pharma Inc. (RPRX), Roberts reportedly noted.

BE, LNG Stocks: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BE stock improved from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ over 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said, “$BE uhhhhh i think they might get included in s&p,apparently they sre the top runner. 44% chnace of inclusion! WOW!!”

Retail sentiment around LNG stock improved from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing amid ‘normal’ message volumes.

One user said, “SP500 rebalancing tomorrow and they are going to add $LNG.”

BE stock is up more than 138% so far in 2026, while LNG stock has gained about 47% in the same time.

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